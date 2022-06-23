ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 8,000 positions

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSBE9_0gGSkavd00

More than 8,000 positions available at mega-job fair in Sunrise 01:35

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 100 companies will be looking to fill 8,000 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise.

The event is taking place Thursday, June 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Total Cleaning, Cano Health, Norwegian Cruise Lines, American Express, Domino's, Brightstar Credit Union, Broward Sheriff's Office, Jiffy Lube, and the City of Sunrise.

Positions include sales, account managers, customer service, administrative assistants, warehouse, cooks, delivery drivers, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.

Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Some of the companies will be doing on the spot interviews and making job offers.

Click Here for a full list of companies and positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE .

In addition, by registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

  • Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
  • Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience
  • Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter
  • Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

Companies Look to Hire 8,000 at Mega Job Fair

A major job fair is coming to FLA Live Arena this Thursday, with more than 100 companies seeking to fill 8,000 positions throughout South Florida. The fair will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena, located at 1 Panther Pkwy. in Sunrise. Parking and admission are free...
SUNRISE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

CareerSource Broward Launches Summer Employment Program for Youth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – June 20, 2022 – Today, nearly 700 Broward County youth will begin their new jobs looking to gain real-life work experience and learn valuable workplace soft skills as participants in this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). SYEP – a program of Career...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Median home sale prices soar in Broward, Palm Beach counties

The median sale prices for single-family homes in both Broward and Palm Beach counties jumped by more than $120,000 year over year in May. The report from the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® showed price hikes in the condo/townhouse market in both counties as well, while condo inventory dropped sharply.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Only 8% of households can afford a single-family home in Broward County

Only about 8% of households in Broward County can afford a single-family home at the median sale price, according to a new study. Based on spending the recommended 30% of income on housing, a home at the median sale price for Broward County, around $545,000, is far out of reach for almost all residents in South Florida, according to a preliminary assessment from researchers at Florida ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

More than 8,000 jobs up for grabs at South Florida job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Mega Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and there are more than 8,000 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: 2 celebrity eateries close; Chicken in a Bucket lands in South Florida

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Principessa Ristorante, Boca Raton This upscale, traditional Italian eatery debuted in late May as the third new restaurant inside the luxe Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Florida Panthers#Norwegian Cruise Lines#American Express#Brightstar Credit Union#Broward Sheriff S Office#Tips For Job Fair Success
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale says no to Hendricks Isle condo after critics say it’s too big for lot

Homeowners fighting a developer’s plan to build a five-story condo on a narrow lot on Hendricks Isle scored a victory Tuesday night that will likely land Fort Lauderdale in court. Greg Lister, who lives next door to the site, appealed to city officials before the vote: “It’s a 100-foot lot and they’re trying to put a 75-foot building on it. It just doesn’t fit on that lot. Please save our ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Local Black High School Seniors Surprised with $20,000 Scholarship by FPL

The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME: A merit award of up to $20,000 for college-bound high school seniors who have at least one year of experience volunteering in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME) and plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. The reward will be $5,000 per year, renewable for up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials: Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian dead

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian has passed away. Samuelian passed away Wednesday. He had served as the City of Miami Beach commissioner for the past three years. Many city leaders shared their condolences via social media including Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Miami

Summer Youth Employment Program addressing current worker shortage by creating employment pipeline

FORT LAUDERDALE – With the current worker shortage, building an employment pipeline is more important than ever. That's part of the catalyst behind the Summer Youth Employment Program through Career Source Broward."In Wild Sea I was a hostess, a food runner, I helped with a little bit of everything, in HR, file, scan, and inventory today, I've been inserting things," Alexia Bynes said.It's been just three days on the job for 18-year-old Bynes at the Riverside Hotel and she's learned about 6 different positions.  Bynes joins 16-year-old Kendrick McNair also working at the hotel.  It's the first job for both...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Publix not offering COVID vaccine to young kids

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven Southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Its website indicates it is currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older. The company said in a statement that Publix stores won't offer the vaccine to young children "at this time." It did not explain the decision. The company's website shows it offers other vaccinations for babies as young...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fights are on for Broward County Commission including football star’s mom, veteran politicians and a Boca resident

The candidates are lined up to fill four open seats on the Broward County Commission, and the top issue in the race so far is the region’s affordable housing crisis. As rents skyrocket and home prices rise out of the reach of many potential buyers, multiple candidates competing for November’s race say its one of the most pressing issues for residents. The candidates for the four seats include ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy