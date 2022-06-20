ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Dog ‘doing well’ after Charlotte man arrested for bestiality: CMPD

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luTZb_0gGSjrix00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a dog involved in a bestiality case in Charlotte has been fully examined at Animal Care and Control and is doing well.

CMPD said a man, identified as Amari Lawrence, 31, was arrested last Friday after a 911 caller said they witnessed him in the act of bestiality with a dog on June 12 in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

Caught: Concord man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

According to the caller, there was no one else in the car. As the car drove away, police said the caller was able to get photos of the car and provide a description of the vehicle, suspect, and dog.

An arrest warrant was obtained last Wednesday after the vehicle was spotted on Central Avenue and the suspect was identified.

Lawrence has been charged with crimes against nature, CMPD said. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Statement from CMPD Animal Care and Control to Queen City News:

We are not allowing description or video of the dog as this is an active investigation. The dog is doing well and being cared for by the Animal Care & Control staff.

We sincerely appreciate that everyone is reaching out with concerns about this dog and offers to adopt, foster, or make donations, but at this point in time, we have everything we need for the dog’s care.

CMPD Animal Care and Control

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

