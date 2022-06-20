ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

9 arrested, 24 pounds of meth seized during drug trafficking operation in NC

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Nine people were arrested and 24 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said it received several community complaints in May regarding potential drug trafficking operations selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the Weaverville area.

During the investigation, deputies seized 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles, $34,138.

1 still wanted after NC teen, man arrested in drug raid, deputies say

On June 1, a search warrant was served at a home on Alcatnie Drive. At that home, the sheriff’s office seized $18,739, 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

On June 7, deputies found where members of the drug trafficking ring were staying.

During a traffic stop later that day, deputies seized nearly a pound of meth and $5,322.

With the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued and executed for a motel room in Henderson County where the people had been staying and 17.9 pounds of meth were seized from the motel room.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0l0b_0gGSh0XT00
    Holly Rose Suttle (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRP3f_0gGSh0XT00
    Jesse Nathan Minter (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WytM1_0gGSh0XT00
    Anthony Guillermo Rodriguez (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmH7v_0gGSh0XT00
    Katie Jo Shook (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM1bp_0gGSh0XT00
    Troy Jason Rice (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W84XO_0gGSh0XT00
    Robert Billy Ramos (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested and charged the following people:

Holly Rose Suttle, of Marshall, is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond and is charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule ii controlled substance
  • possession drug paraphernalia

Jesse Nathan Minter, of Weaverville, is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond and is charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule ii controlled substance
  • possession drug paraphernalia
  • maintain a vehicle dwelling place for sale of a controlled substance

Anthony Guillermo Rodriguez, of Barnardsville, is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond and is charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule ii controlled substance
  • possession drug paraphernalia

Katie Jo Shook, of Buncombe County, is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond and is charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • two counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule ii controlled substance
  • possession drug paraphernalia
2 children, 1 adult taken to hospital after possible chemical exposure at North Carolina swimming pool

Troy Jason Rice, of Barnardsville, is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond and is charged with:

  • felony possession of stolen goods/property
  • felony larceny
  • expired operators license
  • misdemeanor possession stolen goods/property
  • exceeding safe speed
  • misdemeanor larceny
  • reckless driving to endanger
  • no operators license
  • fictitious title/registration card
  • expired inspection
  • drive/allow mv no registration

Robert Billy Ramos, of Buncombe County, is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is not eligible for bond due to parole violations. He is charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

David James Messer, of Mars Hills, has been charged with:

  • two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule ii controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • resisting public officer

Joesette Michelle Plemmons, of Weaverville, has been charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • maintain dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

Ronald Lee Fisher, of Weaverville, has been charged with:

  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • maintain dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
