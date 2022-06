It began in a family cemetery with two cousins. Elizabeth Rice is a retired schoolteacher from downstate Michigan and Pat Cummins a retired schoolteacher from Dublin, Ireland. When they looked upon a hill to see the names of the Irish upon headstones. Cummins says, “I’ve always been interested in local history and when I saw these headstones, I was amazed. It amazed me the names. I might as well have been home in a cemetery in Ireland with all the headstones and the names on them we saw.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO