PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been injured in a construction accident in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Parrish. The call came in just after 10 a.m. Thursday at a build at 11415 65th Court East. The call initially was issued as a crane collapse but upon arrival, rescue and fire crews realized that this was a truss collapse involving multiple individuals. There was no crane on scene, Michael Williamson, division chief of the Parrish Fire District told ABC7.

PARRISH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO