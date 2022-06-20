ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kenny Chesney cuts finger mid-performance, continues singing

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILJrZ_0gGSfjTr00
Concert cut FILE PHOTO: Kenny Chesney performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Chesney was injured during his show this week in Philadelphia. He kept singing as a crewmember tended to his injury. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H)

An injury to his hand didn’t stop Kenny Chesney from making sure his fans still had the show they paid for.

The country singer kept singing “American Kids” as a crew member bandaged his finger on stage in Philadelphia, Taste of Country reported. It was bleeding so badly that he was getting blood on his jeans and shirt.

His publicist said somehow Chesney cut his finger, but he kept on playing.

“There was no way I was breaking the momentum of that song. We were in it, and I wasn’t gonna stop. We know how to roll with whatever happens, so when I looked down, saw I was bleeding, it was just a matter of getting the right tape out there – and making sure the tape would hold ‘cause obviously it gets pretty hot,” Chesney said in a statement, according to WKKG.

Radio station 92.5 XTU shared a video of the performance on its Instagram page.

Chesney is currently playing his “Here and Now” tour, which started in Florida and has remaining stops in Cincinnati and Seattle, among other cities, before he wraps up the tour with two shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26 and 27, according to Taste of Country.

Through the years Singer & Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs at Bayou Country Superfest 2010 at LSU Tiger Stadium on May 30, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official

Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Flashes Her Incredible Legs In Denim Cutoffs At CMA Fest—We Need A Moment!

Carrie Underwood impressed her CMA Fest live audience this week with not only her powerhouse vocal talent, but also, her incredible Western-inspired and sultry style! The “Ghost Story” singer, 39, donned a sparkly ruby-red and black tank top with a skintight fit, and frayed black denim shorts for her Nashville performance. Naturally, the country music hitmaker added shimmering black cowgirl boots to match and accessorized with a studded black belt, glistening layered bracelets, chunky rings, and elegant silver dangly earrings. (We’re def recreating this cute look this summer!)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals Medical Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy

Lauren Bushnell Lane is sharing new details about her health as she prepares to welcome her second baby with her husband, country star Chris Lane. The day after she and Chris publicly confirmed that they were expecting another baby in late October, Lauren shared that she was recently diagnosed with marginal cord insertion. “The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way […] The post The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals Medical Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy appeared first on Reality Tea.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

The Chicks apologize after ending show early

June 20 (UPI) -- The Chicks issued an apology to fans after ending a show early. The country music group apologized Sunday on Instagram after cutting their concert short at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy