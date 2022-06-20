ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sea turtle with GPS tracker released off of Coquina Beach

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KZXZ_0gGSfXq100

A new way of tracking sea turtles is helping scientists learn how to better protect the animal.

Hundreds of turtle lovers went out to Coquina Beach early Monday morning to watch the release of the 250-pound loggerhead turtle named “Esther.”

WFTS

After laying her eggs on the Anna Maria Island Beach, Sea Turtle Conservancy staff fitted Esther with a GPS device that will help scientists track her moves in the Gulf of Mexico.

The goal is to get people excited about protecting sea turtles and give scientists a better understanding of the animal.

"Sea turtles spend 90% of their lives in the water. They’re only on land for a short amount of time and we don’t know what they’re doing while they’re in the water so it’s important we track them and find out where they’re going, where they’re spending their time, so we can know how to protect those areas," said Lexie Beach with Sea Turtle Conservancy.

WFTS

Scientists will see where Esther goes for the next 2-5 years. People can also track her moves online.

Esther and the other Tour de Turtles competitors will be tracked for three months using satellite telemetry to record their location and distance traveled. The data will be uploaded to interactive maps on the Tour de Turtles website. The turtle that travels the greatest distance over the three-month period will be announced as the winner of this year’s marathon.

Visit tourdeturtles.org to learn more about Esther and the turtles that are being tracked.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle Conservancy#Gps#The Tour De Turtles
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy