SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was shot by accident at a business in the Werner Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police say two men were at the Interstate Tires on the 5300 block of Jewella Ave. around 11:49 p.m. when the incident happened. The men told officers that one of them went to stand up when he hit his gun on the ground and it went off.

2 DAYS AGO