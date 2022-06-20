Mike Krzyzewski doesn't plan to attend any Duke home games next season

Mike Krzyzewski is ready for his next chapter. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Devils made Krzyzewski's final season a memorable one, advancing all the way to the NCAA Final Four before falling to rival North Carolina. Duke's new head coach is former Blue Devils guard Jon Scheyer, who served as a Duke assistant from 2014 to 2018 and then as Coach K's associate head coach from 2018 to 2022.

Krzyzewski was at the helm of the men's basketball program since the 1980-1981 campaign and led the Blue Devils to 36 NCAA Tournament appearances, 13 Final Fours and five national titles. He ended his career as the all-time leader in games coached and wins.