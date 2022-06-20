ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

By Dakota News Now staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, just after 8:00 pm, the Madison Police Department responded to the 300 block of NE 2nd Street for an individual who was threatening a...

