Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County approves $3.5M in general contracts

By Rachel Ravina
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — More than $3.5 million in contracts were authorized during a recent Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. Contracts presented during the June 16 board meeting spanned several agencies, including Montgomery County’s Department of Assets and Infrastructure, Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Information and Technology...

Norristown Times Herald

Municipal Hall renovations to include audio, visual equipment upgrades as Norristown council approves $331K contract

NORRISTOWN — A more than $330,000 contract unanimously authorized Tuesday covered the acquisition of audio/visual equipment, as well as installation services at Municipal Hall. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council approved the $331,665 agreement with Delco Solutions, of Broomall, Delaware County, during a work session Tuesday evening. The six-figure...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

$500,000 state grant geared toward revitalizing Collegeville block

COLLEGEVILLE — A $500,000 state grant designed to help revitalize the 400 block of East Main Street was recently awarded to the borough. The grant, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, was part of a $10 million investment in 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects across Pennsylvania. The...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Fire Department, PECO team up to cool things off

NORRISTOWN — PECO employees stopped by Norristown Fire Department’s Montgomery Hose at Pine and Freedley streets, to distribute 100 free fans to local families, courtesy of PECO’s Summer Fan Distribution program. The giveaway is an annual collaboration among several dedicated individuals and groups:. • PECO, which annually...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

LETTER: Former board president joins opposition to Phoenixville School District selling land to developer

On March 28, 2022, five members of the Phoenixville Area School District board voted to approve the sale of the old Kindergarten Center located at 100 School Lane in Phoenixville to Toll Brothers Inc. for $4.6 million despite overwhelming public outcry against the sale and little to no public deliberation. This after only having the item listed on public agendas for a few months, and with most of the board there for less than 6 months.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for 20- and 30-something adults, will meet in person on Tuesday, June 28, 7:00 PM at Stable 12 Brewing Company, 368 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss S.A. Cosby’s novel, “Blacktop Wasteland.” Beauregard “Bug” Montage — now known as a father and honest car mechanic. Formerly known throughout the South as the best getaway driver on the East Coast–just like his dad, who disappeared many years ago. Financial calamities (and racial prejudices) combine to drive Bug reluctantly to take part in a daring diamond heist to solve money problems and then go straight, once and for all. But all does not go well. Print copies of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County Point-in-Time Count findings reveal 568 homeless

NORRISTOWN — More than 500 people were found to be homeless on a cold night in January across Montgomery County. That’s what the results of Montgomery County’s 2022 Point-in-Time Count revealed. The findings were released in a statement earlier this month. Kayleigh Silver, administrator of the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Outpatient imaging center in Boyertown receives accreditation

POTTSTOWN — Pottstown Hospital Diagnostic Imaging in Boyertown has received accreditation in mammography and lung cancer screening from the American College of Radiology. “With ACR accreditation, we can demonstrate to our patients, payers, and referring physicians that we are committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care possible,” Susan DeSanto, director, Pottstown Hospital Imaging department, said in a statement.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

100 animals seized from Lancaster County property

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 100 animals from a property on Pumping Station Road in Eden Township, Lancaster County, Friday. A PSPCA statement on the incident said the organization received a complaint from a good Samaritan regarding a large number of animals at the property living in poor conditions.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Old Food' Causes Courthouse Clear-Out in Philadelphia

An "unknown white powder" that caused the evacuation of a federal courthouse in Philadelphia ended up being nothing more than some "old food," according to police. Police got a call about the "substance" at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, which triggered the short-lived evacuation at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

K&T Emporium issues a recall of beef jerky

POTTSTOWN — K&T Emporium of Pottstown is recalling Righteous Felon Beef Jerky because the product may be contaminated with mold. The recall was issued Friday afternoon by Trevor Waldspurger, co-owner of the artisan gift store, 10 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown. The product was sold in a variety of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Mayor Jim Kenney draws teams for opening rounds of Sixth Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup

PHILADELPHIA – Mayor Jim Kenney, City Representative Sheila Hess, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) Deputy Commissioner Bill Salvatore, and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Manager of Bid Coordination & External Affairs Megan Kane, joined Philadelphia residents to celebrate the official start of the 6th Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup. The World Cup-style tournament will feature 48 teams and will be held over several months, with the opening matches scheduled to kick off the weekend of August 5th. The tournament unites the city’s neighborhoods and celebrates Philadelphia’s diverse immigrant communities through soccer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown man faces jail for illegal drug activity in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man must report to jail next month after he admitted to participating in illegal drug activity with another man in the borough. Jason Robert Edwards, 43, of the 900 block of West Washington Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and conspiracy to engage in possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with incidents that occurred between October and December 2019.
NORRISTOWN, PA
pennbizreport.com

Delaware company purchases West Grove hospital

ChristianaCare, a Delaware-based health care organization, recently purchased the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, which closed on Dec. 31, from Tower Health. The purchase includes the hospital, Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and 24 acres of land. It does not include personnel or medical practices. The...
WEST GROVE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Caron Treatment Centers appoints new Chief Operating Officer

WERNERSVILLE — Caron Treatment Centers has appointed Kristine Bashore as its new Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Bashore will lead the day-to-day operations at Caron, an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention, and addiction medicine education. Bashore, who has been with...
WERNERSVILLE, PA

