On March 28, 2022, five members of the Phoenixville Area School District board voted to approve the sale of the old Kindergarten Center located at 100 School Lane in Phoenixville to Toll Brothers Inc. for $4.6 million despite overwhelming public outcry against the sale and little to no public deliberation. This after only having the item listed on public agendas for a few months, and with most of the board there for less than 6 months.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO