ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Sebastian Coe hints athletics could follow FINA in banning transgender athletes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLBoi_0gGSdCcQ00
Sport

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hinted track and field could follow swimming in banning transgender athletes.

FINA, swimming’s world governing body, has voted to stop transgender competitors from competing in women’s elite races if they have gone through part of male puberty.

American college swimmer Lia Thomas had already suggested she wanted to compete for the US Olympic squad but the new rules mean she would be banned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38af80_0gGSdCcQ00
Sebastian Coe suggested athletics may change its rules regarding transgender athletes (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Lord Coe was in Budapest at the weekend for the World Swimming Championships and suggested athletics may change its rules regarding transgender athletes.

“My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport and we take that very seriously, and if it means that we have to make adjustments to protocols going forward, we will,” he said.

“I’ve always made it clear: if we ever get pushed into a corner to that point where we’re making a judgment about fairness or inclusion, I will always fall down on the side of fairness.

“We see an international federation asserting its primacy in setting rules, regulations and policies that are in the best interest of its sport.

We have scheduled a discussion on our DSD and transgender regulations with our council at the end of the year

“This is as it should be. We have always believed, and repeated constantly, that biology trumps gender and we will continue to review our regulations in line with this.”

When asked whether World Athletics would consider adopting the same policy as FINA, Coe added: “We have always said our regulations in this area are a living document, specific to our sport and we will follow the science.

“We continue to study, research and contribute to the growing body of evidence that testosterone is a key determinator in performance and have scheduled a discussion on our DSD and transgender regulations with our council at the end of the year.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

IOC defends decision to allow sports to form own transgender policies

The International Olympic Committee has defended its stance on allowing individual sports to form transgender policies after Martina Navratilova accused them of passing the buck on the issue. Tennis great Navratilova, a gay rights advocate, told The Australian newspaper that the IOC has “completely punted” on the transgender issue as...
SOCIETY
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Coe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Racism#World Athletics#American#Dsd
newschain

Meta removes ‘large numbers’ of upskirting images found on Facebook

Facebook owner Meta said it has removed a large number of groups and accounts which were sharing upskirting content following a BBC News investigation into the issue. It said some content which was reported to Facebook by the investigation was not immediately removed, with the site saying it did not appear to breach its community standards.
INTERNET
newschain

Right to abortion overturned by US Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v Wade. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states. The decision was the culmination...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Seven child strip-search cases referred to police watchdog

A further seven referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the police watchdog, the Metropolitan Police has said. The voluntary referrals relate to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to “more intimate searches outside custody”, according to the force.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Five stars of the Dettori-Gosden alliance

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden’s relationship stretches back to the mid 1990s, when the rider was attached to Stanley House Stables before joining the Godolphin team and having his career fired into the stratosphere. It was Gosden who helped Dettori return from the wilderness after his drugs ban and the duo have enjoyed remarkable success since renewing their partnership. We look back at five horses who arguably defined the second incarnation of the Dettori-Gosden alliance:
SPORTS
newschain

UK announces £2.7m funding for LGBT rights campaigners across the Commonwealth

Boris Johnson has announced £2.7 million in fresh funding to help LGBT rights activists fight discrimination and violence across Commonwealth countries. The Prime Minister said the values held dear by the nations “should apply to everyone in society” as he unveiled the support package during a meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth in Rwanda.
SOCIETY
newschain

5 new books to read this week

If you loved Lisa Taddeo’s cult book Three Women, you’ll want to nab her newest collection of short stories…. 1. Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.49). Available June 23. There are biographies, and there are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

Ange Postecoglou backed to push Celtic on to greater heights in Champions League

Stiliyan Petrov believes Ange Postecoglou will be driven by a desire to get “everybody talking about Celtic” as he prepares for his first taste of the Champions League. The Hoops manager’s stock is high after he overhauled Rangers in his first season in charge to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title, while also implementing an eye-catching front-foot playing style.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy