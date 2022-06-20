ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2’s John Pertzborn’s son is engaged

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago



ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s John Pertzborn is going to be a father-in-law!

His son, Nick, proposed to Veronika who is from Ukraine. John got to meet Veronika’s mother who doesn’t speak English, but an app called SayHi helped them communicate.

Nick proposed to Veronika on a boat in Lake Michigan just north of Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.



 

