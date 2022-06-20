Jamestown Man Jailed Following Reported Altercation With A Handgun

An investigation into the theft of a dirt bike that was taken from a secured shed in the town of Sheridan last week has led to the arrest of two area men. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola and 27-year-old Dakota Sugg of Dunkirk allegedly stole the dirt bike which was later located by Dunkirk Police. Heimerl and Sugg were arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary in the third degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges out of Sheridan Town Court.

SHERIDAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO