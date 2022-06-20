Jamestown Man Jailed Following Reported Altercation With A Handgun

A property damage crash on Cowens Corners Road in the town of Conewango on Monday led to the arrest of a Kennedy man on several charges. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Cory Heyl for driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated DWI per se with BAC of .18 percent or more, failure to keep right, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway and operator leaving scene of property damage accident. Heyl was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released with appearance tickets and is due back in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
