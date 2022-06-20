ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Man Jailed Following Reported Altercation With A Handgun

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – A 21-year-old man is in police custody following a reported altercation with a handgun on the City of Jamestown’s southside Monday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Jamestown Police were called to the area of Forest at...

wnynewsnow.com

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Facing Drug, Weapons Charges Following Dunkirk Police Raid

DUNKIRK – Two men are facing drug and weapons charges following a police raid in Dunkirk. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force joined the Dunkirk Police Department to serve a search warrant at 111 Lord Street in the City of Dunkirk. Upon investigation, law enforcement located $1,503...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two men face burglary charges after theft of dirt bike in Sheridan

An investigation into the theft of a dirt bike that was taken from a secured shed in the town of Sheridan last week has led to the arrest of two area men. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola and 27-year-old Dakota Sugg of Dunkirk allegedly stole the dirt bike which was later located by Dunkirk Police. Heimerl and Sugg were arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary in the third degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges out of Sheridan Town Court.
SHERIDAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Kennedy man faces several charges after crash in Conewango

A property damage crash on Cowens Corners Road in the town of Conewango on Monday led to the arrest of a Kennedy man on several charges. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Cory Heyl for driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated DWI per se with BAC of .18 percent or more, failure to keep right, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway and operator leaving scene of property damage accident. Heyl was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released with appearance tickets and is due back in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

15-year-old arrested for multiple felony charges

On June 22, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested a 15-year-old of Erie County, NY for Criminal Impersonation 1st degree (E Felony), Attempted Promoting an Obscene Sexual performance by a Child (D Felony) and Coercion 3rd degree (A Misdemeanor). On June 22, 2022 members of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Provide Update In Serious Motorcycle Crash That Snarled Traffic

LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
LAKEWOOD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Seek Driver Responsible For Fiery Crash In Chautauqua County

SHERIDAN – Law enforcement in Chautauqua County are seeking the driver responsible for causing a fiery crash on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 20 near Aldrich Road in the Town of Sheridan after a TPS fuel truck struck a wheel that fell off of a van headed in the other direction of travel on the two-laned roadway.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Man shot recovering after Buffalo shooting Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who walked into a Buffalo Burger King with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening is receiving treatment at Erie County Medical Center. The man walked into the Burger King at Main Street and West Utica after he had been shot and was rushed to ECMC, according to Buffalo Police. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Resident Allegedly Caught Red Handed Following Weekend Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 20-year-old Jamestown resident was allegedly caught red handed with several liquor bottles stolen from a westside business over the weekend. The Jamestown Police Department, along with Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the reported burglary in progress just after midnight on Sunday. Following an investigation,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Man wanted in Erie County for two years nabbed in TN

A New York man that was wanted here in Erie County has been nabbed in Tennessee after being on the lam for nearly two years. Howard Barco of Orchard Park, New York was awaiting his sentencing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender back on July 30, 2020 when he excused himself to use the restroom. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

BPD commissioner expresses frustration after suspect allegedly jumps on patrol car, fires at officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo police commissioner is expressing frustration over the trend in recent crimes, saying it's something he has never experienced in his career. Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a news conference on Sunday to address an incident in which police say a suspect jumped onto a patrol car and fired at officers after he allegedly shot and killed another man.
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Assaulting Brother, 81-Year-Old Mother

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting his brother and 81-year-old mother. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Joseph Arnold Schosser in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on June 16. The...
OIL CITY, PA

