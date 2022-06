NVMS Jr. Dreams recently attended Universal Dance Associations’ traditional camp at UL Lafayette. With majority of the team being new dancers, Coaches Kenedi LaPointe and Shamayne Istre agreed to begin building a positive mindset. Each morning the girls were greeted with an affirmation for the day. Girls set standards and goals that they wanted to achieve together. After choosing big sis/ little sis, each girl was teamed up with someone to encourage and inspire them. The whole team with determination and hard work achieved the highest awards. The team would like to thank their parents for encouraging their dreams, NVMS administration for being supportive, and coaches for believing in them.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO