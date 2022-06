Charlize Theron has been having a bit of a busy streak when it comes to superhero projects. The actress recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Clea during the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even had a cameo in the season three premiere of The Boys. With all Marvel Studios projects, there's usually a stipulation that you can't show up in other comic book franchises but Theron shot The Boys cameo before the studio even approached her for the role. During a new interview with Variety, the actress revealed Marvel's surprising reaction to her appearance in the Amazon Prime series.

