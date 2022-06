The morning after watching his team drop Game 3 of the Calder Cup finals, Nathan Costa was back in his office, planning for the day ahead. Having his team fall behind in the series to the Chicago Wolves left him disappointed but unbowed. It also didn’t stop the Springfield Thunderbirds president from taking a moment to reflect how far the franchise has come since its 2016 creation - and where it’s going.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO