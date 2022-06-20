ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Motorcycle rider in custody after pursuit ends in Silver Lake

By Nouran Salahieh
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUo37_0gGSYRiS00

A motorcycle driver was taken into custody in Silver Lake after a pursuit through Los Angeles County Monday morning.

The rider was initially wanted for speeding, California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholson told KTLA.

The chase started on the southbound 605 Freeway at Carson, CHP said. The motorcycle rider then headed southbound on the 405 Freeway and eventually made his way to the Echo Park area.

Video from Sky5 showed a CHP motorcycle officer following closely behind the suspect in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium. A law enforcement helicopter was also hovering above the motorcycle as the rider circled the Echo Park area.

At one point, the motorcyclist appeared to wave at someone and then stand up on his bike as the chase continued.

Around 10:40 a.m., the motorcycle rider was seen going off-road on a dirt path near the park and then driving onto a grass patch.

In another incident, the suspect could be seen nearly striking the officer’s motorcycle and then speeding off.

About ten minutes later, the pursuit ended in Silver Lake, where officers took the suspect into custody outside an apartment building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
thebharatexpressnews.com

Death inquest prompts Sigalert for hours for WB SR-60 in Boyle Heights

Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers, along with officials from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, were both dispatched to the scene shortly before 4:15 a.m. near the Soto Street exit of the westbound lanes. of the SR-60.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

LONG BEACH – Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
scvnews.com

Man Killed by Metrolink Train Identified by L.A. County Coroner’s Office

A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall was identified Friday, June 24. The fatality occurred after the man was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Train Number 212, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Ocean Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Accident near Termino Avenue Left One Hospitalized. The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. along Ocean Boulevard near Termino Avenue. According to reports, a man driving a 1998 Toyota pickup truck westbound on Ocean attempted a left turn onto Termino. Consequently, he failed to yield to an oncoming 2014 Toyota...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Silver Lake#California Highway Patrol#Ktla#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Los Angeles

Three in Custody After South Bay SUV Chase

Officers pursued a damaged SUV Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area before the driver and two passengers surrendered in the South Bay. The chase began in Hawthorne after a report of a stolen vehicle. The SUV appeared to have significant damage to the front passenger side, possibly from a...
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Nationwide Report

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in the city of Burbank just after midnight while officers arrested the female driver for DUI. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1100 block of San Fernando Boulevard at about 12:01 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
foxla.com

Doctor punched by homeless man outside a Pasadena hospital

PASADENA, Calif. - A doctor was attacked in broad daylight in front of a Pasadena hospital. The unprovoked attack happened on May 26 a little before noon in the 600 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue. In the video obtained by FOX 11, you can see Dr. Ana Grace waiting to cross the street when suddenly a man approaches her and makes a threatening move.
PASADENA, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspects arrested; one allegedly tried escaping into the ocean

Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy