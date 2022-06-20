ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Funeral arrangements announced for 5-year-old killed in Jackson

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mariyah Lacy, a 5-year-old girl who was killed on Bailey Drive in Jackson on Sunday, June 12.

According to the funeral home, her arrangements are as follows:

  • Thursday, June 23 – Candlelight at 7:30 p.m. at New Era Family Funeral Home in Holcomb
  • Friday, June 24 – Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church at 1253 Poplar Street in Grenada
  • Saturday, June 25 – Homegoing celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Providence M.B. Church on Highway 42 in Greenwood

Mariyah’s final rest will be at Grenada Memorial Gardens on Highway 49 in Greenwood. Those looking to attend the candlelight are encouraged to bring their own special candle to leave for Mariyah.

Neighbors can call (662)-417-6317 to donate a flower.

Kalvin Bogan
4d ago

I see my prayers and condolence to the family and loved ones of this beautiful little angel fly high baby fly high may God bless y'all in Jesus name I pray 🙏🌹💯

Lovette E. Haggard
4d ago

prayers and condolences to the family. what a beautiful innocent baby. such a since less death. praying that justice is served. RIP angel

Meal Black
4d ago

My heart is so heavy this was a beautiful baby Dear Lord please put your arm around them.

