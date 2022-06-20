ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Benton County deputies aid distressed young man found running partially naked on highway

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ei5gD_0gGSXygW00

PROSSER, Wash. — Following reports of a partially-naked man running along a Benton County highway, deputies contacted and helped this individual in distress.

According to a social media alert from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office , the young man was seen jogging along WA-221 & Sellards Rd. Deputies responded to the area and spotted him. They pulled over and made contact with him, finding that he was clearly experiencing anguish.

Deputies shared that the young man told them he ran from his car after running out of gas and pulling over on the side of the road. While they did not disclose specifics, it became apparent that he was experiencing some kind of episode.

RELATED: ‘It should always be in our mind’ — May isn’t the only month Mental Health Awareness is important

The young man told deputies that he was on his way to a friend’s house to play video games when his friend’s home disappeared after people on the internet hacked it. He described a military operation in which people stole his clothes, leading BCSO officials to realize this was a mental health issue.

According to their social media post, the deputies provided reassurance to the young man that he was safe with them. They brought him to Prosser Memorial Hospital to be evaluated by medical healthcare professionals. Local authorities provided no further details on his condition but said he was later reunited with his family to receive the care he needed.

Benton County law enforcement commended the community members who reported the incident so they could provide the aid he needed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Wanted Benton County suspect pleads guilty after eluding, hitting van while driving with suspended license

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Kathy Lalka
4d ago

Thank you for helping him. Benton County has the best Law Enforcement because they help people and dont just shoot first.

Reply
3
Related
nbcrightnow.com

One man is dead after rafting near Horn Rapids

HORN RAPIDS, Wash. - Benton County Sheriff's Office, Dive and Rescue and Benton County Fire District #2 pulled one person from the Yakima river near the Benton City area. Benton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they received the call of two people floating the river and had floated over the Horn Rapids Dam.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosser, WA
Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Prosser, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima man accused of harassment, biting K9

YAKIMA, Wash. — After threatening to kill employees at a business in Yakima on June 16, Charles Hoffert avoided arrest, caused a standoff and bit a K9 officer. Yakima police officer Timothy Brandsma reports going to the man’s home on Summitview Avenue around 11:40 a.m. to arrest him for felony harassment, but he refused to leave the house.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Seahawks#Police#Mental Health Awareness#Bcso#Prosser Memorial Hospital
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man rushed to the hospital with injuries suffered while floating the Yakima River

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a leisurely trip down the Yakima River resulted in serious injury as one man was rushed to the hospital after getting caught in an eddy while on a floating excursion. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted to the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Walmart
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested after police pursuit, crash in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER – Police arrested a man after he lost control in an open field while fleeing from officers Wednesday afternoon. Milton-Freewater police were patrolling near Cowl Street and Northeast Eleventh Avenue at 4:25 p.m. when they spotted Thomas Dee Payant, 28, driving a brown Ford Ranger pickup. Officers had previous knowledge of a county probation violation warrant for his arrest, as well as multiple local MFPD charges from recent past cases/incidents involving him.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
News Talk KIT

Yakima County Sheriff Identifies Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detectives have identified a suspect in the June 12 fatal hit and run crash that killed 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. The suspect is not in custody and deputies are now searching for the person to make an arrest. Even though authorities know the name of the suspect no name has been released to local press.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy