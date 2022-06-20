ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Andrews on Why She Won’t Appear in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

By Karelle Mckay
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Julie Andrews were given another opportunity to play Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries, she doubts she would be a “yes.”. In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 86-year-old actress explained why she doesn’t see herself returning to do a third movie. “I...

K M
1d ago

it makes sense. they could easily write her out through death and the movie could be about Mia and her journey as Queen since that is where the second movie ends.

