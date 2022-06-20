Movies in the Park Returns With The Goonies

One of Austin’s oldest film studios is under new management and promising to become a “true entertainment destination” after a little TLC.Spiderwood Studios 969 is now managed by Spark River Entertainment, who took over the lease in February. The company plans to revitalize the venue, add a high-tech studio and an amphitheater, and open by the end of summer.Since the 152-acre studio sits about 45 minutes east of Austin in Bastrop County, the company also hopes to built apartments and a hotel nearby.Spark River CEO Maria Espinosa Booth and co-founder Christopher Chisholm leased the site, which is already home to sound stages and a few prop-making businesses, from Tommy Warren, who opened the space in 2009.Austin’s film industry has been booming lately—“Walker,” “Queer Eye,” and “Fear The Walking Dead” were filmed locally—and it’s spreading. Bastrop 552, a 486,000-square foot studio, is set to be complete in August 2023 and $276 million Hill Country Studios in San Marcos was recently approved.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO