Austin, TX

Movies in the Park Returns With The Goonies

By Dani Dudek
austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovies in the Park is back with a series of free films brought to you by Austin Parks Foundation. This year, APF is partnering with Rocket to Cinema to bring you free movies in parks all over Austin. Residents and...

austin.com

austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: June 23-27

Turkey leg in hand, answer the village summons and take to the square. Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden is hosting its annual four-day Renaissance Festival, packed with knight battles, jousting, and feasts fit for royalty. As you sample dragon bites and ale, enjoy live music from local bards and show off your best garments. Get details here. June 23-26, times vary, 79 Rainey St.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lights, camera, action: Austin-area film studio undergoing big upgrade

One of Austin’s oldest film studios is under new management and promising to become a “true entertainment destination” after a little TLC.Spiderwood Studios 969 is now managed by Spark River Entertainment, who took over the lease in February. The company plans to revitalize the venue, add a high-tech studio and an amphitheater, and open by the end of summer.Since the 152-acre studio sits about 45 minutes east of Austin in Bastrop County, the company also hopes to built apartments and a hotel nearby.Spark River CEO Maria Espinosa Booth and co-founder Christopher Chisholm leased the site, which is already home to sound stages and a few prop-making businesses, from Tommy Warren, who opened the space in 2009.Austin’s film industry has been booming lately—“Walker,” “Queer Eye,” and “Fear The Walking Dead” were filmed locally—and it’s spreading. Bastrop 552, a 486,000-square foot studio, is set to be complete in August 2023 and $276 million Hill Country Studios in San Marcos was recently approved.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Look Out Hollywood, State of the Art Movie Studio Being Built in Texas

Texas has been wanting to attract more filmmakers and this place will definitely get some attention. So why do so many people film in California? One, they have the infrastructure for it. Massive studios with production facilities in house ready to accommodate motion pictures or television shows. Also, California scenery is great for shooting. Looks like one Texas city is ready to toss their hat into the ring. Probably a cowboy hat.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Marlon Wayans Performing In Austin

Marlon Wayans, who is on his stand-up comedy tour across Texas right now, spoke with Studio 512. He’ll be performing his final night at Parish in Austin on Wednesday, June 22nd at 7:15 p.m. He is also performing in Houston at the Bayou Music Center on June 24th, and he’ll be down in San Antonio at the Aztec Theatre on June 25th.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Massive Film Studio Is Coming To Texas Not Far From Here

Not only are people flocking to Texas but so are big business and now movie studios. Many have often characterized Austin as a smaller Hollywood. Austin has many similarities with Los Angeles like its music and movie scene as well as its liberal mindset. Hill Country Studios Is On The...
drippingspringsnews.com

Annual Barbecue Cookoff returns to Hill Country

Hill Country Rally for Kids, a local nonprofit supporting children’s charities, is again hosting its annual Barbecue Cookoff. Registration for the competition is now open. This year’s Barbecue Cookoff will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, at Camp Ben McCulloch in Driftwood. The event is sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association and offers over $6,000 in prizes. The cookoff itself includes multiple categories: salsa, beans and meats.
DRIFTWOOD, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Local marketplace and restaurant opens in Drip

Dos Olivos Market opened in Dripping Springs last week, celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. It was followed by a grand opening event with live music, vendor tables and a number of food and drink samples. This is the fourth location for the Texas marketplace — with existing locations in Wimberley, Buda and Harlingen.
KSAT 12

Incentives OK’d for massive film studio in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A fast-growing city between Austin and San Antonio has said “lights, camera, action” for what developers are pitching as one of the largest film studios in the country. Both the Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council on June 7 approved...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Breath of Life Massage now open in Pflugerville

Breath of Life Massage opened May 1 at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Pflugerville. Owner Brenda Gomez said Breath of Life is a woman-owned massage therapy office specializing in postoperative care. The two licensed massage therapists offer different modalities, and the business also has CBD products as well as organic, vegan and non-GMO products. 512-798-3221. www.breathoflifemassagepf.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food truck Eat my Biscuits to move from Georgetown to Cedar Park

Eat my Biscuits, a gourmet Southern biscuits food truck, is relocating from Georgetown to the Brushy Creek Food Park at 2301 Brushy Creek Road, Cedar Park, on July 1. Peter and Stephanie Gilbert opened Eat my Biscuits at South Fork Fun Food and Brew at 3309 W. Hwy. 29, Georgetown, in May 2021, where the truck has been ever since. With a background in hotel restaurant management and inspiration from the Food Network, the couple decided to create their own unique breakfast experience, Peter Gilbert said.
CEDAR PARK, TX
wimberleyview.com

DIVING INTO JACOB’S WELL

Jacob’s Well is the heart of Wimberley’s history. Wimberley’s history, beauty and lore are intertwined with the cold, deep waters that spring forth from the aquifer below and bless this region with Cypress Creek. This is the first of a four part series looking at the historical, cultural and environmental impacts created by diving into Jacob’s Well.
WIMBERLEY, TX
CultureMap Austin

Modern eco-friendly home springs onto market for $669,000 in charming Lockhart

A unique eco-friendly home that almost certainly would cost thousands dollars more in Austin just went on the market in the quaint Caldwell County town of Lockhart. The 2,048-square-foot, ranch-style home, called Lockhart Modern Love, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s listed at $699,000. The same home in Austin likely would go for at least $730,000, based on current median prices in the city.
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin's oldest grocery store reopens after pandemic closure

Avenue B Grocery & Market, located at 4403 Avenue B, Austin, opened on Memorial Day after closing due to the pandemic. Established in 1909, Avenue B is the oldest grocery store and deli in Austin and has been owned and operated by Ross Mason for the past 35 years. Avenue B is “easing back into it” as their menu and stock is limited due to supply and labor shortages. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., though hours may vary slightly, according to Mason. 512-453-3921.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Church demolition to make way for new Marble Falls apartment complex

The Marble Falls City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new multi-family dwelling during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 21, despite opposition from the project’s neighbors. The three-story, 180-unit complex on 12th Street will include a swimming pool, green space, and 328 parking spaces. Units will have 1-3 bedrooms.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Community Policy