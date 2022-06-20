ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers pushing to postpone upcoming gas tax

By Bianca Ventura
 4 days ago
Although Riverside County has started to see a decrease in gas prices.

The overall price at the pump has not been lowered by a full cent for drivers in our area.

The latest decrease was three-tenths of a cent Monday.

Come July 1, drivers throughout California will see a tax increase of 3 cents.

Republicans continue to advocate for the suspension of the state's gas tax.

Gathering last week on the 100th day since Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal for gas relief.

Republican Assemblymember, James Gallagher says, "We’ve been calling since January to suspend the gas tax, the quickest, easiest way to provide relief to every California consumer on gas prices right now”

Democrats are now doing the same. In light of the state's upcoming gas tax, fourteen Democratic lawmakers are requesting in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom that, "The upcoming July 1st, 3 cent gas tax increase be postponed for one year, and any lost money for transportation projects be backfilled."

Less than half of those fourteen Democrats voted to suspend the gas tax back in March.

Independent Assemblymember, Chad Mayes voted to suspend the state's gas tax and says a suspension can go into effect immediately.

"We can use the process of a budget trailer bill. We can get this done, if it’s not done this done this week, it’s the following week. We can get this done before the end of the month. Before we take our summer break," says Mayes.

We also received a statement from Democratic Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia who says quote, "We do not support the scheduled gas tax increase — we are calling for a suspension and working to finalize an agreement to bring financial relief to Californians. Budget discussions remain ongoing between legislative leadership and the Governor on tax suspension."

rlm
4d ago

They will keep talking and talking, nothing will happen, if the 3 cent gas tax is postponed Newson will say ok but no further cuts, we’ll still be paying the high gas tax he tricked the voters into voting for

