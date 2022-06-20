ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jennifer Love Hewitt Opens Up About Ongoing Heartbreak Ten Years After Losing Mother

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wZ8F_0gGSUugt00

Losing a loved one is not a one-time occurrence; it can be an experience endured each day from the moment they’re gone. This has been the case for Jennifer Love Hewitt, who opened up recently about the grief that still leaves her hollow ten years after her mother Patricia died.

Back in 2012, Patricia died at the age of 67 from complications related to cancer. It was Patricia who, following advice from a talent scout, brought Hewitt from Texas to L.A., in a move that would be impactful for the trajectory of Hewitt’s career. Beyond the professional influence, at the personal level, Hewitt is still mourning the loss of both her mother and her “best friend.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up to fans about losing her mother Patricia

June 12 marked a somber day for Hewitt. On that date, she went onto social media to discuss a very vulnerable aspect of her emotions that chased her for a decade. “Today is 10 years since losing my best friend,” she revealed. The former Disney Channel star continued, “Someone told me after losing my mom that the first year would feel impossible, the years after would build strength in me and then the 10 year mark would be an open wound all over again. Because it would feel insane to have been without her that long.”

Those words of insight proved accurate. “They were right,” she confirmed beside a picture of mother and daughter smiling beside each other. “Today feels very raw. I will never forget not making it to say goodbye. I will never forget walking into her house that day and hoping somehow she would come around the corner, waking up the day after praying it was all a bad dream. The countless times I called her by accident when something good or bad happened because I forgot she couldn’t pick up. I am proud of the way I’ve handled grief. But I wish it wasn’t so painful.”

Grieving for Patricia has been an ongoing, evolving experience for Hewitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTifX_0gGSUugt00
Patricia made a choice that helped shape Jennifer Love Hewitt’s career / Everett Collection

On the Monday preceding Patricia’s passing, Hewitt had flown to the Monte Carlo Television Festival. When things took a turn for the worse, she hurried home before her mother passed that Wednesday, though apparently not with enough time to properly say goodbye. A representative for Hewitt called Patricia “an angel to all who knew her.” Indeed, she had supported Hewitt’s career, even when she reprised the role of a prostitute from The Client List, finding it “hilarious.” Thanks to some choices made by her mother years ago, Hewitt’s resume would also include the horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Heartbreakers alongside Ray Liotta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0dw5_0gGSUugt00
Hewitt opened up about her ongoing grief she feels even ten years later / Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED / ImageCollect

Speaking further of the mourning process and loss in general, Hewitt added that she would take time to “celebrate her because I know she helped me build my family.” Those people, in turn, give Hewitt happiness and the strength to continue each day. “I will eat and drink her favorite things today,” she shared of her plans for the somber day. “The kids and I will look at pics of Mimi and all her adventures and I will feel so grateful that she was mine if only for awhile.” Hewitt finds support in her family, which includes husband Brian Hallisay, as well as three children. She has also received an outpouring of support from her fans, a group that grew greatly thanks to her presence in 9-1-1.

Finally, in her post, Hewitt concluded, “I love you mama. Always and forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQtL8_0gGSUugt00
Hewitt has vowed to celebrate all that Patricia did for her and gave her / ph: Stephanie Dianifo/©Lifetime Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 20

Jo Clark
3d ago

I completely understand how you are feeling I lost my mom 3-1/2 years ago and it still hurts so bad. You are not alone.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry Opens Up About How He ‘Processed’ the Deaths of His Stepdaughter and Mother: There’s ‘Moments of Guilt’

One day at a time. Chris Daughtry opened up about how he's coping with the deaths of his stepdaughter and mother, who passed away within days of each other last fall. "I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently—the common denominator in both is the guilt," the former American Idol contestant, 42, said […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hallisay
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ten Years After#Disney Channel
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy