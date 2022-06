The Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will soon be home to an aquarium like no other: the Blue Zoo. Marketed as “More than an aquarium. More than a zoo,” Blue Zoo will be a hands-on experience with the mission to educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment. Sharks, an octopus, clownfish, seahorses, jellyfish and angelfish will be within the aquarium.

ROGERS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO