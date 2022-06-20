East Harlem shooting victim was ‘joy to coach’ on college basketball team

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A star college basketball player was killed in a barrage of bullets in East Harlem early on Monday during a gathering, officials said.

Darius Lee, 21, was killed and eight other people were injured in the shooting . Lee played basketball at Houston Baptist University. He was set to graduate with his bachelor’s in December, according to the school.

“My brother is one-of-a-kind,” his sister, Tiara Weaber, told PIX11 News. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. That’s my other half. He was loved.”

Monday night, community leaders held a rally addressing the ripple effect of gun violence.

Lee was recently named HBU Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year, according to HBU. He was a second team All-Southland Conference selection for the 2021-22 season. Lee also led the Huskies in scoring and rebounding and was sixth in the nation in steals per game.

“ As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now,” James Sears Bryant Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ron Cottrell said. “I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.”

A former coach of Lee’s, Chris Williams, said the young man was working out “every day” to try and achieve his NBA dream.

“He was focused, trying to get to that next level,” Williams said. “That was his goal.”

No arrests have been made in Lee’s death. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

