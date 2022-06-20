ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fad diets will never make a lasting difference

KHOU
 3 days ago

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day...

www.khou.com

KHOU

The advantages of vinyl flooring

HOUSTON — Not only is vinyl flooring durable, but it can often look like like hardwood at a fraction of the cost. Maria Sotolongo with 50 Floor joined Great Day Houston to share the advantages of vinyl flooring. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on how to protect your foundation from drought conditions

HOUSTON — Our homes are vulnerable to the beating sun just as we are, so it's important you keep your home hydrated during drought conditions to prevent foundation problems. Over time, our home's foundation starts to shift and crack due to the outside elements. As most homeowners know, this isn't good news because a broken wall may very well mean a broken wallet.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

10th Annual Taste America Culinary Series kicks off June 29

HOUSTON — The kickoff of the James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary series is on Wednesday, June 29th at Silver Street Studios. This is the first of 20 events in this year's series celebrating the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities. Taste Houston will highlight the richness of Houston's food culture, while spotlighting chefs who are aligned with the Foundation's mission.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to detect a heart attack or possible stroke before it happens

HOUSTON — According to the CDC, heart disease, cancer and stroke killed over 1.6 million people in 2021. What if you could detect these diseases before they became deadly and before showing signs. Advanced Body Scan is positively extending the lives of thousands of people through early detection. Advanced...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits

HOUSTON — For "Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits" book click here. For more information on Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., visit sbbcco.com. Sammy's Sparkling Canned Cocktails, Santo Tequila and Mezquila and Beach Bar Rum are available now throughout Houston:. To learn more about author James O. Fraioli, log on to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Making Journalism History in Houston

HOUSTON — Nancy Meyer's love of newspapers comes from her family. Meyer's father was an avid newspaper reader, and would have four different newspapers coming to their home. She brings nearly three decades of newspaper experience to the Houston Chronicle, including her years as a publisher of the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Burn bans across Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — Burn bans have been issued for several Houston-area counties in response to the moderate to severe drought conditions. In fact, more than 100 counties across Texas have had to implement burn bans to prevent wildfires. Burn bans typically impact outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

60 neglected animals rescued from Cleveland property overrun by feces, garbage

CLEVELAND — Sixty neglected animals were rescued from a property in Cleveland that officials said was overrun by feces, roaches and trash. The Houston SPCA said 28 of the animals were cats and two were kittens that were found living inside a camper filled with urine and feces. An infrared thermometer showed the internal temperature of the camper was 100 degrees at the time the cats and kittens were found.
CLEVELAND, TX
KHOU

Tomball joins effort to conserve water due to drought status

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball is now the latest city to ask its residents to conserve water. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. City officials are asking all Tomball residents to begin conserving water on a voluntary basis due to the drought conditions in the area.
TOMBALL, TX

