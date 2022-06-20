Fad diets will never make a lasting difference

HOUSTON — Not only is vinyl flooring durable, but it can often look like like hardwood at a fraction of the cost. Maria Sotolongo with 50 Floor joined Great Day Houston to share the advantages of vinyl flooring. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.
HOUSTON — Our homes are vulnerable to the beating sun just as we are, so it's important you keep your home hydrated during drought conditions to prevent foundation problems. Over time, our home's foundation starts to shift and crack due to the outside elements. As most homeowners know, this isn't good news because a broken wall may very well mean a broken wallet.
HOUSTON — The kickoff of the James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary series is on Wednesday, June 29th at Silver Street Studios. This is the first of 20 events in this year's series celebrating the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities. Taste Houston will highlight the richness of Houston's food culture, while spotlighting chefs who are aligned with the Foundation's mission.
HOUSTON — According to the CDC, heart disease, cancer and stroke killed over 1.6 million people in 2021. What if you could detect these diseases before they became deadly and before showing signs. Advanced Body Scan is positively extending the lives of thousands of people through early detection. Advanced...
HOUSTON — For "Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits" book click here. For more information on Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., visit sbbcco.com. Sammy's Sparkling Canned Cocktails, Santo Tequila and Mezquila and Beach Bar Rum are available now throughout Houston:. To learn more about author James O. Fraioli, log on to...
HOUSTON — During hurricane season, it's important to prepare in advance as much as possible. And that applies to four-legged family members too. During Hurricane Harvey, thousands of people and their pets were rescued from flooded neighborhoods. Other animals were separated from their families during the chaos and ended...
HOUSTON — Following the tragic death of a 5-year-old Houston boy, local health and transportation officials got together Wednesday to educate the public on ways to prevent heat injuries and hot car deaths. During the press conference, Houston TranStar and Texas Children's Hospital officials demonstrated just how fast temperatures...
HOUSTON — A new community art studio has opened up in north Houston. The mother (and artist) who opened it is hoping to offer free classes for families who don’t have the resources for art. Veronica Cabrera is a local artist who started creating when she was 12...
HOUSTON — Houston, brace yourself. Once again, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the I-610 West Loop will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of the continued work to complete the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest...
HOUSTON — After two years on pause because of the pandemic, the Pride Houston 365 festival and parade are back this weekend. This year's theme is "The Beat Goes On." The Pride LGBT+ Celebration kicks off Saturday with the festival outside Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's followed by the parade at 7 p.m.
HOUSTON — Nancy Meyer's love of newspapers comes from her family. Meyer's father was an avid newspaper reader, and would have four different newspapers coming to their home. She brings nearly three decades of newspaper experience to the Houston Chronicle, including her years as a publisher of the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant.
HOUSTON — Burn bans have been issued for several Houston-area counties in response to the moderate to severe drought conditions. In fact, more than 100 counties across Texas have had to implement burn bans to prevent wildfires. Burn bans typically impact outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires,...
CLEVELAND — Sixty neglected animals were rescued from a property in Cleveland that officials said was overrun by feces, roaches and trash. The Houston SPCA said 28 of the animals were cats and two were kittens that were found living inside a camper filled with urine and feces. An infrared thermometer showed the internal temperature of the camper was 100 degrees at the time the cats and kittens were found.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Rice Kinder Institute for Urban Research released its 3rd annual State of Housing report for Houston and Harris County. The report found that the price of buying a home in Harris County may soon overtake the cost of purchasing one in the city. According...
TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball is now the latest city to ask its residents to conserve water. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. City officials are asking all Tomball residents to begin conserving water on a voluntary basis due to the drought conditions in the area.
