Essex, VT community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth

By Brooke Devine
 4 days ago

Essex, Vermont gathered together to celebrate Juneteenth.
It’s the anniversary of the effective end of slavery in the United States, which just became a federal holiday last year.
Poetry and music was shared at the town’s second annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. People of all ethnicities joined at the fort Ethan Allen parade grounds to share some snacks and what the holiday means to them.
One speaker explained the reason for the gathering saying “So what is Juneteenth -it’s literally a celebration on June 19th the day that the last enslaved people in Galveston Texas found out that they’re free and that they had been free since April 9th 1865”
Sianay Clifford explained why she was moved to speak at the celebration.
“It’s not something that we had when I was growing up so I really want to show support and be able to tell folks that this is really important to be here and also enjoy some great food and community. Obviously racial justice and our fight for rights is more than just about a single day and single holiday but I think this proves the importance of the holiday seeing people come out and showing interest in learning more about Juneteenth and celebrating our collective freedom”
Lesser known historical facts and accomplishments by people of color were read aloud for members of the community.
One of the organizers, Rey Garofano, explained the vision of bringing the community together
“We’re committed to having it become an annual event- given president Biden’s proclamation that Juneteenth is a national holiday it felt important that as a community we come together and continue celebrating and making it a time and a space for the community- especially for the black community members to know that we want to celebrate Juneteenth”
Sunday’s Juneteenth festivities enjoyed a larger turnout than the first celebration a year ago.

