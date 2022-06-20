ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach, NH, Master Sand Sculpting Classic Winners for 2022

By Dan Alexander
 3 days ago
Despite the cool weather and clouds, another successful Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic concluded Saturday with judging and some personal pride for organizer Greg Grady. "Everything went really good," Grady told Seacoast Current. "We had a bit of a collapse. It was the only dark spot in the...

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

