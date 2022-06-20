Outdoors: Camp Perry in the spotlight during the National Matches

PORT CLINTON — The National Matches, one of the biggest events in competitive marksmanship staged anywhere in the world, once again will be held at Camp Perry from July 12 through Aug. 13.

In its month-long run, the National Matches, hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program and the Ohio National Guard, include CMP National Trophy Pistol and Rifle Matches, the Pistol and Rifle Small Arms Firing Schools, the National Games Rifle Matches, the National Smallbore Matches, and the National Long Range Matches.

For more than half a century, the National Matches have been a mammoth gathering with more than 4,500 participants, with talent levels ranging from the top marksmen in the world to beginners. The historic ranges of the Ohio National Guard Training Facility, located along Lake Erie west of here, draw thousands of competitors and throngs of fans and observers. There are competitions in both rifle and pistol, along with educational courses for those new to the sport, and others looking to sharpen their skills.

For beginners, there is the popular Small Arms Firing Schools, which involves both classroom education and hands-on instruction in the basics of safety and competition, along with a foundation of the fundamentals. The training is conducted by CMP-certified instructors and representatives of military marksmanship teams. The equipment for this program is provided by the CMP.

There is also a clinic for beginners that focuses on the maintenance of the M1 Garand Rifle, which was adopted in 1936 for the U.S. military infantry. This technical session also covers the disassembly and assembly of this rifle, with an emphasis on keeping it legal for CMP matches.

It is mandatory for any CMP Games competitors who have not previously fired in one of these matches to attend one of the free one-hour clinics covering the Garand-Springfield-Vintage Matches, where they will receive instruction and demonstrations that cover match rules, shooting positions and techniques, how the scoring and pit pulling procedures are conducted, and how to properly fire the courses. This clinic is open to all competitors at any level.

There are also intermediate-level courses covering topics such as how to read the wind, shooting positions, range officer training, and air rifle. The air rifle sessions are intended for junior-level individuals who are currently taking part in competitions in three-position smallbore matches and international air rifle and are working to hone their marksmanship skills at the college level.

The month of competition, workshops, and educational sessions will get started with the traditional First Shot Ceremony, which takes place at 10 a.m. on July 12. This event is open to all guests, participants, volunteers, and staff. For more information on the National Matches visit the thecmp.org/cmp-national-matches website.

■ Project Appleseed: An event that combines stories about the key role that marksmanship played during the Revolutionary War with lessons on fundamental rifle marksmanship skills will be hosted by the Oak Harbor Conservation Club on Saturday and Sunday at the club's facility on Gordon Road. Project Appleseed is an initiative of the nonprofit Revolutionary War Veterans Association. The workshop covers accounts of the difficult choices, heroic actions, and sacrifices that the Founders made as they fought to secure our nation’s independence and freedom. The event is open to all and participants will have the opportunity to earn the Rifleman patch by shooting a qualifying score on the Appleseed Qualification Test. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and the cost is $75 for adults, $30 for those under 18, and for active-duty military and law enforcement. Information is available at the appleseedinfo.org website.

■ Ohio controlled hunts: Beginning on July 1, interested persons can apply for controlled hunting opportunities on Ohio's public lands that involve the chance to hunt for deer, waterfowl, dove, pheasant, squirrel, and quail. There are archery and firearm options available, and a random drawing is held to determine the successful applicants. There are hunts for adults, youth, mobility-impaired individuals, and mentors with apprentices. The application period closes on July 31 and successful applicants will be notified by August 8 and in addition to a permit, will receive site-specific rules and a hunting area map. Details on the application process are available online at the controlled hunt page at the wildohio.gov website or by calling 1-800-703-1928.

■ Women's Outdoor Adventures: Registration for first-time participants in the annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend opens at noon on Wednesday. Information, registration, cost details, and a complete listing of the sessions is available at the ohiodnr.gov website by inserting “Ohio-Womens-Outdoor-Adventures-Weekend” in that site's search bar. The weekend event at Hueston Woods State Park and Lodge takes place Sept. 16-18 and is hosted by the ODNR divisions of Parks and Watercraft, Forestry, and Wildlife. The program introduces women to outdoor skills such as boating, fishing, hunting, kayaking, disc golf, sailing, standup paddle boarding, Dutch oven cooking, hiking, gun basics, and nature programming and is open to women 16 years and older, with an emphasis on introducing beginners to these skills. Registration for past participants will open at noon on Monday.