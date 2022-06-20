ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Country Concert Calendar 2022 For NoDak & Minnesota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 3 days ago
It's going to be another terrific season for country concerts in North Dakota, South Dakota & Minnesota. This is your guide to all things country concerts. We will be updating this throughout the summer so be sure to check back often. Keep listening to US 103-3 to win tickets...

US 103.3

Weddings In North Dakota Are More Than Just Another Wedding

Saved The Dates arrived months ago, the calendar's been marked and hotel rooms booked for what seems like ages! It is finally here - Wedding Season in North Dakota!. Whether you are a local or traveling from afar to the great state of North Dakota for a momentous occasion, be sure to know that the show goes on... Rain, Snow or Shine! This is a state guaranteed to start the day with beautiful peaceful sunrises that'll later have you chasing down your favorite hat to leaving you with a new outlook on "Wind Blown" to only settle in the evenings and leave you with a breathtaking spectacular sunset. Given that tidbit, be prepared to make the very best of the celebration ahead!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US 103.3

How Does ND Rank Among The USA For Summer Road Trips?

Do you and your family plan a summer vacation together?. My family tried to do this every summer, of course, we all had to figure out if we were going to "Rough it" at some camping grounds site OR hang out with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland. There are so many beautiful spots to choose from for your summer vacation, and a road trip is well worth taking. How does North Dakota measure up against other States for Best and Worst Summer Road trips? This is an actual study compiled by the personal-finance website WalletHub.
TRAVEL
US 103.3

Alan Jackson Is Going Into the Whiskey Business

Alan Jackson is venturing into the liquor business. The country music icon announced his signature whiskey, Silverbelly Whiskey, on Tuesday (June 22). Created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10, the whiskey is named after Jackson's trademark cowboy hats, which feature the off-white color "silverbelly." His whiskey is available in 750ml bottles that are 91 proof and contain 45.5 percent alcohol by volume.
TENNESSEE STATE
US 103.3

100 Degree Heat & Rolling Blackouts In North Dakota? You Betcha!

Can you imagine not having your air conditioner during a 100-degree heatwave?. As we prepare for a heatwave this weekend with high temperatures near or above 100 degrees Saturday through Sunday, just imagine if your power was interrupted? Well, that is a distinct possibility for North Dakotans according to a Facebook post from Harrison REMC.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

17 North Dakota Pets That Are Kinda Disappointing

First off there probably is a difference between pets and prisoners. Most of the critters on this list fall into the category of penitentiary pets. If you opened the gate there would be a jailbreak guaranteed. Does that make me a bad guy or perhaps a serial killer in the making? A lot of my childhood animal experiences lean toward the latter. But in my defense, I was raised by a southern boy who grew up hanging out "down in the holler".
ANIMALS
US 103.3

10 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In North Dakota

I've always been fascinated by small towns and town names. All the history that goes with them. Every structure in a small town that looks like it's seen better days has a story to tell. How people over a century ago came up with these town names that we now call home in North Dakota has a story too.
POLITICS
US 103.3

Severe Weather Expected For North Dakota This Weekend

According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, parts of the state of North Dakota could be in for some volatile weather this weekend. The timing is expected to be Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Scattered strong to severe weather is expected. Here's a map from the Storm Prediction Center.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
US 103.3

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota Deer Hunter’s Last Call For License Applications

The 2022 North Dakota deer gun season applications must be in by this Wednesday, June 8th. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the number of licenses will drop a significant 8,000 licenses from last year. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, “Epizootic hemorrhagic disease dramatically reduced...
POLITICS
US 103.3

