NBA Draft rumors are flying but things appear to be converging around an unsurprising slate of choices locked in with the first five picks. Over the past few seasons, a lot of the mystery has leached out of the NBA Draft. From strong consensus No. 1 picks like Zion Williamson, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards, to Shams and Woj racing to tweet every pick 10 minutes before it’s officially made, the draft itself has become a bit anti-climactic.

HOUSTON ROCKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO