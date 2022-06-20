ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

2 killed, 3 members of family seriously injured in crash while traveling to baseball tournament

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FCzW_0gGSHb3h00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and three people were seriously injured after a car flew off a road in Cherokee County and hit a tree, deputies said.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on June 19 on Yellow Creek Road. Investigators said a Ford F250 was traveling southbound when it left the road and hit a tree. The collision caused extensive damage to the passenger side of the truck.

Two people were killed on impact. They’ve been identified as Eric Nuzie, 71, and Karen Nuzie, 66, of Tallahassee. An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with serious injuries and two adults were taken to North Fulton Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver had minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash were family members from Florida who were in the metro area for a baseball tournament.

Police have not identified the people who were injured or the driver, or said if the driver is facing charges. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

