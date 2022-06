KINGSTON, R.I. – The University of Rhode Island recently announced that Alicia Reichelt of Swanton has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

SWANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO