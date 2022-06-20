ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Summer Country Concert Calendar 2022 For NoDak & Minnesota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's going to be another terrific season for country concerts in North Dakota, South Dakota & Minnesota. This is your guide to all things country concerts. We will be updating this throughout the summer so be sure to check back often. Keep listening to US 103-3 to win tickets...

hot975fm.com

Hot 97-5

How Does ND Rank Among The USA For Summer Road Trips?

Do you and your family plan a summer vacation together?. My family tried to do this every summer, of course, we all had to figure out if we were going to "Rough it" at some camping grounds site OR hang out with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland. There are so many beautiful spots to choose from for your summer vacation, and a road trip is well worth taking. How does North Dakota measure up against other States for Best and Worst Summer Road trips? This is an actual study compiled by the personal-finance website WalletHub.
TRAVEL
Hot 97-5

Watch House On Yellowstone Fall Into River That’s Headed To ND

The Yellowstone River in Montana is higher than it's been in over one hundred years. A combination of late spring snow storms, warm temperatures, and rainfall that is 400% higher than normal has caused rapidly melting snow. This in turn has led to historic flooding of this river, which eventually flows into North Dakota southwest of Williston.
WILLISTON, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Awaiting Arrival Of Montana Flood Waters.

Incredibly devastating flood waters have washed-out hundreds of bridges in Yellowstone Park. Thousands were evacuated from the park. Roads have eroded away under the force of the rushing water. When all factors align, the power of nature is an unstoppable and unforgiving force. Now those raging waters are surging in the Yellowstone River and flowing directly to North Dakota.
MONTANA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
State
North Dakota State
Hot 97-5

17 North Dakota Pets That Are Kinda Disappointing

First off there probably is a difference between pets and prisoners. Most of the critters on this list fall into the category of penitentiary pets. If you opened the gate there would be a jailbreak guaranteed. Does that make me a bad guy or perhaps a serial killer in the making? A lot of my childhood animal experiences lean toward the latter. But in my defense, I was raised by a southern boy who grew up hanging out "down in the holler".
ANIMALS
Hot 97-5

Minnesota Gas Station Owner Feels Our Pain

I know, dumb question. I seriously have made an attempt of NOT eye-balling the signs at gas stations around Bismarck/Mandan. Simply for the painful reason that I have surrendered to the notion that "a miracle any time soon" will not lower the prices below two bucks a gallon. I remember those days like it was yesterday. I recently posted a question through social media about much it costs for people to fill up their tanks, and the answers were staggering. The obvious nowadays is to really plan on cutting back on any extra time spent driving, instead of taking a road trip out of town, you now have to see if your budget will allow it. We are all going through it, heck even gas station owners.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

10 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In North Dakota

I've always been fascinated by small towns and town names. All the history that goes with them. Every structure in a small town that looks like it's seen better days has a story to tell. How people over a century ago came up with these town names that we now call home in North Dakota has a story too.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Severe Weather Expected For North Dakota This Weekend

According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, parts of the state of North Dakota could be in for some volatile weather this weekend. The timing is expected to be Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Scattered strong to severe weather is expected. Here's a map from the Storm Prediction Center.
BISMARCK, ND
Person
Tracy Byrd
Person
Blanco Brown
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Clay Walker
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Chris Janson
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Deer Hunter’s Last Call For License Applications

The 2022 North Dakota deer gun season applications must be in by this Wednesday, June 8th. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the number of licenses will drop a significant 8,000 licenses from last year. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, “Epizootic hemorrhagic disease dramatically reduced...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

