ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Late-season snow and cold give parts of Northeast a taste of winter

By Nicole LoBiondo,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Never mind that it was just a few days before the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere --Old Man winter brought wintry scenes and deadly nighttime cold to the higher terrain across the Northeast over the weekend. The frigid conditions were so extreme in some locations across New England that several hikers had to be rescued, and one hiker was pronounced dead due to severe hypothermia near Andover, Maine.

Images from the famous Cog Railway on Mount Washington showed snow and ice caked on the sides of the railroad that brings passengers from all over the world up to the highest peak in the Northeast, further demonstrating the treacherous conditions on top of the mountain Sunday morning.

Beginning Saturday afternoon the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers received multiple calls from hikers who were stranded in the cold, rain and sleet, calling for rescues. Most of the hikers were on the high-elevation summits and ridgelines of the Presidential Range in New Hampshire and Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrJ4J_0gGSBcaK00

Late Saturday night, officials in New Hampshire said they responded to a distress call from three hikers who had ventured off a hiking trail in the cold and snowy conditions. All three hikers were from Rhode Island and in their early 20s. Rescuers were able to help them to safety. The three hikers "were wet, cold and tired but otherwise unharmed," New Hampshire officials said.

Meanwhile, another rescue operation was launched Saturday night when a hiker was stranded on Mount Clay near Andover, Maine. The hiker, identified by authorities as 53-year-old Xi Chen of Andover, was suffering from severe hypothermia. The weather conditions were extremely unforgiving, with freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, snow, and winds gusting over 80 mph. Video from the rescue scene showed snarling winds blowing snow -- conditions that more closely resembled midwinter.

Rescuers were able to rescue Chen and transport him to a local hospital, but said Chen had been pronounced dead Monday morning.

Wintry scenes were even seen across the Adirondacks in upstate New York where some hikers captured snowflakes flying Saturday.

Morning low temperatures Sunday in the Northeast into the mid-Atlantic dipped down to below freezing in locations like Canaan Valley, West Virginia; Mount Washington, New Hampshire; and Waverly, New York, where the recorded lows were 25 degrees F, 27 F and 32 F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnRl3_0gGSBcaK00

Record low temperatures were measured in portions of Ohio and central Pennsylvania. Akron, Ohio, saw the mercury dip to 46 degrees F, enough to break the record of 47 F in 1947. DuBois, Pennsylvania, also experienced the chilly breath of Old Man Winter when the low temperature dipped to 42 F, breaking the record low of 43 that had stood 2008.

Many residents were left wondering if the calendar had flipped back to March and may have even dusted off their winter jackets Sunday morning.

"One reason why it was as cold as it was across interior portions of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic was that the air mass that was responsible for the frigid conditions originated from way up north in the Northwest Territories and Yukon Territory of Canada," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombeck explained.

Dombeck went on to say that with the intense and stubborn heat dome that has set up shop across the center of the nation, cold air was allowed to move unusually far southeast for this time of year into the eastern United States this past weekend.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Winds were also light, skies were clear and dew points were in the 30s in many locations Saturday night into Sunday morning thanks to the potent cold front that brought severe weather to the mid-Atlantic Friday evening, making this the perfect setup for cold air to settle into lower spots.

"For temperatures to get really cold at night, the ground, or at least the top inch or so of soil, needs to be dried out and not wet and damp from recent rainfall, which is exactly what happened after high pressure moved into the region Saturday," Dombeck said.

Snow this late in the season in Northeast occurs exclusively in the very high elevation locations, such as the White Mountains in New Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13j4iF_0gGSBcaK00

"For every thousand feet in elevation you climb, the temperature drops 5.5 degrees F on a dry, windy day," Dombeck explained.

This can make for dangerous situations for hikers in the region, as weather conditions can change dramatically during the course of an outing.

Conditions will remain cool across much of New England Tuesday as a warm front approaches from the west. AccuWeather forecasters advise hikers to remain alert before heading out across higher-elevation terrain since conditions can change rapidly throughout the day.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 45

Guest
2d ago

That global warming is tricky to predict. Right, the fraud that is climate change will blame climate change for the snow in June.

Reply(9)
25
Liarcheaterthief Forecer
2d ago

yeah we packed my car up and left that new Hampshire last December, I could see the snow coming, we left just in time brother, I pulled into Florida, I'm still here,never return to that yankee land, they call it live free, sure that's a lie brother, I was almost killed in that place, it was a living nightmare there, I wouldn't spit on that place,I'm a southern boy, always will be brother.

Reply(3)
7
Keith Brent
3d ago

Just think how cold it would it have been if it wasn't for global warming.

Reply
23
Related
Seacoast Current

Summer Starts Tuesday With Snow in the Forecast

The first day of summer is days away and there's snow in the forecast for the higher mountain terrains on Saturday. Even along the immediate Seacoast temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees cooler than normal after a strong cold front swept through New England on Friday, according to meteorologist John Palmer with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
AccuWeather

Potent atmospheric river racing toward the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is aiming at the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, and when it reaches land in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say it could cause significant flooding concerns. Much of western Washington and southwestern British Columbia can’t seem to escape winter’s grip as storms continue to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Rhode Island State
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

Rising income inequality in the United States has been a central economic major for years, as more income is captured by the top 20% wealthiest households every year. According to a Pew Research report from 2020, the income the top quintile has brought in has risen from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018. This […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowing Snow#Mount Washington#Fish#The Presidential Range
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
deseret.com

A look at Yellowstone flooding from Chopper 5

Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week has caused significant damage and led to a total closure of the park that officials are saying may last through next week. KSL-TV got an aerial look at the damage, from washed out roads to flooded campgrounds. According to KSL, Pebble Creek...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Money

These 10 States Are Getting Clobbered by Spiking Gas Prices

Another day, another record high for gas prices. The national average for regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.76 per gallon Friday, according to the automotive club AAA. That's an increase of about 5 cents since yesterday, 56 cents since last month and a staggering $1.72 since last year.
TRAFFIC
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy