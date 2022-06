(The Center Square) – With the threat of power interruptions this summer in Illinois, the debate continues on how to address the state’s power supply crunch. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the federal grid operator that covers much of Illinois and several other states in the middle of the country, said the renewable generation, solar and wind, has not kept pace with the generation capacity lost as fossil fuel plants have retired. As a result, the region may be short of the energy needed when demand is at its peak.

