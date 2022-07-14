The 47 best Prime Day deals still available on TVs, headphones, speakers and more

The Amazon Prime Day deals have officially ended, with the 48-hour Amazon sales event having wrapped up at midnight on Wednesday. But wait! There are still Prime Day deals hanging around on everything from OLED TVs to wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers and Dolby Atmos soundbars.

The very best Prime Day deals

Prime Day Amazon Device Deals 2022

Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet £90 £35 (save £55)

A seriously cheap price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but this deal gets you a decent 8-inch display, 10 hour battery life, 32GB storage and Alexa voice control. Our advice? Grab one while you can.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's less than half price. Exactly.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite £30 £13 at Amazon (save £17)

Fire TV Stick Lite is an even more affordable way to stream in full HD. It's 50 per cent more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick, and features HDR support. At this price, why wouldn't you?

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £29 at Amazon (save £21)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too...

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max £55 £33 at Amazon (save £22)

The Max is 40 per cent faster than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K (above), and supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming across multiple devices. Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio all come as standard, as do all the apps you could want. And at this price? Bargain.

Amazon Fire TV Stick £40 £18 at Amazon (save £22)

This is Amazon's bestselling streamer, and it's 50 per cent faster than its 2019 incarnation. There's no 4K, but it does stream in HD, and it has Alexa on board for voice controls. Just speak and it will be done.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months (save £27)

Get three whole months of unlimited lossless and hi-res streaming completely free with this Prime Day "try before you buy" deal, which saves you almost £27. Cancel anytime..

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet £100 £40 at Amazon (save £60)

One of the biggest discounts available this Prime Day is on the Pro version of Amazon's own Kids tablet. This model is specifically designed for slightly older (as in school-age) children, who are afforded extra customisation options and a digital store through which they can request apps for parents to approve.

Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55)

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favourite movies and TV shows. It's a genuinely excellent video streamer and, at this price, it would be rude not to.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) £150 £80 at Amazon (save £70)

The Fire HD 10 is the best big tablet out there if you're on a budget, and your budget will go much further if you purchase one this Prime Day. With a 1080p 10-inch screen, 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life, this is a great everyday tablet.

Prime Day Headphones Deals 2022

Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £93.80 at Amazon (save £127)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they're an absolute Prime Day steal.

Bose 700 wireless headphones £350 £259 at Amazon (save £90)

This is one the best Bose deals we've ever seen – and on some of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones too. From sonic ability to design and comfort, the Bose 700 perform well. At this price, they're a Prime Day bargain.

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £266 £84 at Amazon (save £182)

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50mm-diameter drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for the next 10 days only – a stonking 68% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Sony WH-1000XM4 £ 350 £209 at Amazon (save £141)

Sony's premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £139 at Amazon (save £111)

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best-in-class. You'll find it hard to beat their sound balance, and their noise-canceling is among best-in-class.

Jabra Elite 3 £80 £55 at Amazon (save £25)

The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa.

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at Amazon (save £22)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard.

Cambridge Melomania 1+ £120 £50 at Amazon (save £70)

Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we've heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but half price!

Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £59 at Amazon (save £31)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue.

Jaybird Vista 2 £190 £116 (save £74)

As dedicated an exercise accessory as the fitness watch you may wear on your wrist, the Vista 2 boast a dependable, secure and comfortable design, decent noise cancelling and energetic sound. Now with 39% off.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £80 at Amazon (save £89)

One of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price.

Prime Day TV Deals 2022

Samsung QE43Q60A 2021 QLED TV £749 £388 at Amazon (save £360)

This is the smallest, cheapest QLED TV that Samsung makes. We've not tested it but the addition of quantum dots should make for a punchier picture than that offered by the AU7100 above.

JVC 43-inch Fire TV Edition LED TV £350 £209 at Amazon (save £141)

A Fire TV Edition is a great option as a cheap, well-connected smart TV – especially if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. This 43-inch model has £141 off, making it a tempting option as a second set for a smaller room.

Panasonic TX-65JX800B £630 £399 at Amazon (save £231)

This 65-inch LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR , three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support.

LG OLED48C1: £1299 £826 at Amazon (save £474)

LG's C1 line of TVs is excellent, offering up fantastic image quality, a huge list of features, and even an intuitive menu system. Plus, as a 4K HDR 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 inputs, this set is perfect for gamers, too.

Sony KD-50X80J 4K HDR TV £849 £578 at Amazon (save £270)

This classy-looking 50-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's well worth considering, especially at this Prime Day price.

Samsung UE50AU7110 2021 50-inch TV £579 £329 at Amazon (save £250)

A smaller, very similar TV was the best 43-inch set we tested last year. It boasted a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. Which bodes well for this model.

Samsung QE50Q80A 2021 QLED TV £1299 £549 at Amazon (save £750)

The Q80A is Samsung's top non-'Neo' QLED, which means it has a standard LED backlight. It won't offer quite the contrast of its flagship siblings but it looks like an excellent bang-for-buck option at this price.

LG OLED65C1 77in TV £4000 £2379 at Amazon

A fantastic 4K OLED TV with a large screen doesn't have to cost the earth, as witnessed by this superb deal on LG's 77-inch C1. With four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K@120Hz , VRR and ALLM and a super-low input lag of around 13ms, when we reviewed the 65-inch version we found it to be one of the best gaming TVs out there, giving it five stars.

LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1089 at Amazon (save £310)

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for five minutes but has already had a big discount. It's slightly less bright than the bigger C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV with all of the next-gen specs.

Philips 55OLED706 55in OLED TV £1800 £999 at Amazon (save £800)

Not one we've tested but given the high quality of Philip's 2021 OLEDs, we'd expect a solid performance from this step-down OLED TV that shares much of its spec with the flagship 806 range. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.







View Deal

Toshiba 65UK3163DB £599 £380 at Amazon (save £279)

This big Toshiba packs 4K picture quality along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa is built in, so you can speak to control it, and Toshiba's TRU Picture Engine improves movement, upscales content and adds in more picture detail. Yes please.

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

Philips 48OLED806 2021 OLED TV £1299 £799 at Richer Sounds

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge.

Samsung QE50QN90A 2021 Neo QLED TV £1799 £589 at Amazon

Samsung's new, Mini LED-based Neo QLED TV is available as a relatively compact, 50-inch model – and it's seen massive discounts since launch. We've not tested it yet, but expect a very bright and punchy picture, plus lots of smart features and next-gen gaming specs.

Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1299 at Amazon

Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has now dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy.

Prime Day Speaker Deals 2022

Bose SoundLink Micro II £120 £99 at Amazon (save £21)

One of the most affordable ways to get Bose in your home (and picnic box), the SoundLink Micro II is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker that's impressively waterproofed and has a six hour per charge battery life.

Marshall Emberton £150 £109 at Amazon (save £41)

If you want to add some rock and roll to your Bluetooth listening, then there's only one way to do it: with a Marshall Bluetooth speaker. With amp stylings and decent features (20 hours of playback and waterproofing), this is an attractive buy for Prime Day.

JBL Charge 5 £159 £139 at Amazon (save £20)

If you don't mind a camo colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker.

Sony SRS-XB12 £55 £38 at Amazon (save £17)

The Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. (And hey, at this price, you might as well buy more than one.)

View Deal

Tribit Stormbox Pro £140 £63 at Amazon (save £87)

A very likeable and well-featured Bluetooth speaker with excellent battery life. We didn't think its sound was amazing for the original price, but this price drop certainly makes it much more competitive. Be sure to tick that '£20 off' voucher in the listing to get the deals price.

Anker Soundcore 2 £40 £28 at Amazon (save £12)

Anker's SoundCore 2 is very much at the super-affordable end of the market and, thanks to the IPX7 rating, it'll take some pretty serious abuse. Visually, it's inoffensive compared to some of its competitors – classy even.

Anker Soundcore Mini £24 £16.79 at Amazon (save £7)

Not a model we've had the pleasure of testing, but with 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, there's a lot of stamina for just £17...

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) £239 £203 (save £36) at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in sales events. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare 28% off!

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Amazon

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life, brilliant sound quality and a £30 saving at Amazon.

Triangle Borea BR08 £999 £749 at Richer Sounds

Partnered with the right electronics and given room to breathe, these floorstanding speakers really shine. Expect a dynamic, punchy and rhythmic sound that keeps you coming back for more.

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 £239 at Sevenoaks (save £90)

On the hunt for a pair of budget bookshelf speakers? How about this five-star pair from Q Acoustics? Give them a bit of space to let the bass ports breathe and you'll be able to sit back and enjoy their wonderfully dynamic sound.

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £149 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So a £40 discount is most welcome.

Wharfedale Evo 4.4 £1199 £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

Arguably the best deal on this page, this is a £200 discount on the best floorstanding speakers at this level. The Evo 4.4 are excellent speakers for the money – they pack in a lot of tech and use it to deliver a class-leading sound. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

Prime Day Hi-Fi Deals 2022

Marantz PM6007 £499 £419 at Amazon (save £80)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again.

Marantz PM7000N streaming system £1199 £899 at Richer Sounds (£300)

A £300 saving on a 2020 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.

Sony PS-HX500 £449 £279 at Sevenoaks (save £170)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available at a new low price at Sevenoaks.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC £369 £244 at Amazon (save £127)

A five-star

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt £269 £239 at Amazon (save £30)

It may be a very modest discount, but any money off this excellent, Award winning DAC is welcome. Want to boost your laptop or PC sound? This dinky device will do it tenfold. View Deal

Audiolab M-DAC+ £749 £679 at Richer Sounds (save £170)

The Audiolab M-DAC+ gets an awful lot right – so much, in fact, it comfortably justifies its ‘+’ designation. Lavishly detailed, fastidiously organised and elegantly straight-edged in its sound, it absolutely demands an audition. It helps that it's one of the best connected, too. Five stars View Deal

iFi Audio hip-dac £169 £125 at AV.com (save £45)

If you’re looking for a high-quality portable DAC, this iFi is well worth a place on the shortlist. Its combination of battery power, fine build and easy-going sound quality makes it one of the front-runners at this level. Five stars View Deal

Prime Day Home Cinema Deals 2022

Roku Streaming Stick 4K £50 £30 at Amazon (save £20)

This streamer supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, promises 30% faster streaming, and offers all the apps you could need. We've seen it go as low as £40 before, but this kind of discount is unprecedented. View Deal

Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 £199 at Amazon (save £90)

Looking for a decent soundbar this Prime Day? We haven't tested this model but it offers a decent spec, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, Dolby Digital and DTS decoding as well as a wireless sub for an affordable price. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack £966 £619 at Sevenoaks (save £347)

This Q Acoustics package is based on its very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. It's a solid deal with this near three-figure discount. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £946 at Sevenoaks

The energy and exuberance of this package are infectious, and complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. A great floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system. View Deal

KEF Q350 AV 5.1 £2210 £1650 at Peter Tyson (save £560)

This five-star speaker package is a bold and powerful performer. Based on the Award-winning Q350 standmount speakers, it offers excellent timing and an exciting and expressive presentation. A bargain at full price, now, unmissable. View Deal

Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier £5500 £3699 at Sevenoaks (save £1800)

This stylish silver graphite amp sits at the top of Denon's stellar AV amplifier line-up. With 13.2-channels and all the next-gen tech you'd expect with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos , DTS:X , DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. Gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are on board too, and if you decide to take a peek under the hood you'll find a chic all-black interior. No wonder the company has described it as "one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”. View Deal

Yamaha RX-A6A £2499 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

Yamaha's best value AVR shares a similar high spec to the company's flagship model with HDMI 2.1 across all ports with 8K/60Hz pass-through and support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro-3D. Casting is also well catered for with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 4.2 (SBC / AAC) on board, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. This five-star future-proofed amp has a stunning spec and sound. View Deal

Denon AVC-X6700H AV Amplifier £2500 £2199 at Sevenoaks (save £301)

This 2021 Award-winner sounds simply superb, with impressive scale, detail and expression. Alongside its class-leading sound, there's a new HDMI section which includes three HDMI 2.1 -certified outputs enabling full support for 8K at up to 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. A belter and an excellent deal also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson . View Deal

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124)

Available only in white, this soundbar a delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. View Deal

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £419 at Amazon (save £30) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. Not that many soundbars at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal

LG SP11RA £1499 £999 at Box (save £500)

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available. View Deal

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £69 Amazon (save £60)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents an awful lot to like. View Deal

Prime Day Apple Deals 2022

Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (save £60)

Knock a massive chunk off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this Amazon deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) £159 £99 at Amazon (save £60)

The second-gen AirPods get a price cut ahead of the AirPods 3's arrival. If you arent bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price. Four stars View Deal

Apple AirPods Max £549 £449 at Amazon (save £100)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. View Deal

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

This year, Amazon Prime Day ends on Wednesday 13th July 2022. Precise end times are as follows:

UK (BST): 23:59pm on 13th July

23:59pm on 13th July US (ET/PT): 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) on 13th July

2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) on 13th July Australia (AEST): 17:00pm on 14th July

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day – Amazon's take on Black Friday – began in 2015 as a celebration of the retail giant's 20th anniversary. While other online retailers get involved in the Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is generally all about Amazon.

You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the best Prime Day offers. Not yet a member? Amazon's Prime free trial gives you the option to sign up, bag a few bargains on Prime Day, and cancel your membership without paying a penny!

Prime Day 2022 secret hacks and tips

1. Sign up for the free Prime trial

If you're new to Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial . And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill for $14.99 when the trial ends.

2. Google a product before buying

Not every Prime Day 2022 deal is going to be a winner, so make sure you compare prices online before you buy.

3. Big brands can equal big savings

Amazon often slashes the cost of a few big brand items – think Playstation and Xbox accessories, Samsung TVs and tablets, etc – to get the attention of shoppers. Keep an eye out for these 'marquee' deals.

4. Check the Amazon Warehouse

Returned goods end up on sale at the Amazon Warehouse at a decent discount., so there's a chance you could spot an open-box bargain that beats the box-fresh Prime Day price.

