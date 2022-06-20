Mayes County Health Department to Host Family Fun Day June 24

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Thomas Jefferson Harrison, outstanding citizen, local historian, and charter member of the Pryor Rotary Club which he helped form, showed leadership in the community of Pryor that he loved. Harrison was born in Fayetteville, AR, on March 7, 1885, to his parents William W and Emma Harrison, and lived in Pryor from 1892 until his death March 18, 1963. Following in the footsteps of his salesman father, he turned his attention to sales as a young boy, raising vegetables and selling them around town from his little red wagon. Harrison began attending school in a small two room schoolhouse then later in the two storied Pryor Creek Academy. He finished seventh grade and then began earning a business degree at Henry Kendall College in Muskogee. He finished that degree in Ft. Smith, Arkansas and returned to Pryor. He met and married Beatrice Followell on December 5, 1912. Miss Followell had come to Pryor from St. Louis, MO, to be a telephone operator. Harrison bought and ran Mayes County Abstract Company and participated in other entrepreneurial opportunities.

