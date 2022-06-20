ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

Mayes County Health Department to Host Family Fun Day June 24

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRYOR, Okla. – The Mayes County Health Department (MCHD) will host a family fun day event from 11 a.m. to. 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at Mayes County Fairgrounds, 2212 NE 1st St. in Pryor. At Family Fun in the Sun Day, families can enjoy outdoor games...

