You Won’t Believe Where Some People Think Mt. Rushmore Is

Over the weekend, the Sioux Empire experienced a scorching heat wave. Most of the region experienced a Heat Advisory and other areas were issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now kept viewers informed about hot temperatures and humidity levels. Not only was South Dakota sweating bullets due to the intense heat, but the wind was also blowing at about 30 miles per hour. Going outside felt like turning on your car air conditioner for the first time. It was like that initial blast of awful hot air blowing in your face that's not yet keeping you cool.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO