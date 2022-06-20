Fay "Dude" Lane, 100, Rock Port, Missouri

Notes: A Celebration of Life will be held later in Colorado and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Clayton passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Lyle passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Services will be held at a later time and will be announced.
(Nodaway County) A Mills County woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol accident report, the accident happened at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 71 in Nodaway County, seven miles north of Maryville. Authorities say 21-year-old Jordyn M. Miller of Glenwood suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Duane passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
(KMAland) -- Creston outscored Shenandoah, Woodbine, CRB, Exira/EHK and CAM also won in the RVC, St. Albert took down AL, Kuemper out-slugged T-C, Lenox rolled to a win and more from Wednesday in KMAland baseball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 12 Shenandoah 7. Avery Fuller homered twice and drove in three...
(Shenandoah) -- Finishing touches are pending on the city of Shenandoah's comprehensive street renovation projects. Portions of Center Street, West Thomas Avenue and West Nishna Road were closed for several weeks beginning in April, as old asphalt was removed and replaced with new surfacing. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Thursday spoke with City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch regarding the status of each project. McQueen tells KMA News crews were expected to pour cement on the manhole at the intersection of Center Street and West Sheridan Avenue Friday morning. The mayor says other remaining projects were scheduled for next week.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said one person is dead after a rollover accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Sunday night. Authorities said first responders were called to the area of 84th Street south of State Highway 66 around 10 o'clock. 19-year-old Cole Shemek...
(Red Oak) -- A Corning man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Montgomery County late Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on 110th Street just east of S Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 63-year-old Timothy Cooney was eastbound on 110th Street when the driver reportedly fell asleep. Cooney's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, struck and sign and continued east. The vehicle then entered the river, coming to rest on the east embankment.
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NEBRASKA EXAMINER) -A cease-fire has been reached in a years-long fight between a farmer and a natural resources district over a hike-bike trail. The fight boils down to a disagreement over who should pay for fencing to separate the farmer’s land from the Steamboat Trace Trail. Otoe County farmer Bob Trail said he expected the Nemaha Natural Resources District to pay for the fence. NRD officials say they couldn’t do that for one farmer and not other landowners.
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee had no plans to wrestle at the next level. That was until she put together a dominant senior season. The Pioneers state runner-up will now take the talents that helped her win a district championship and wrestle for a state title to the next level with Iowa Central.
(Clarinda) -- A pair of improvements could be coming to a Page County farm south of Clarinda. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a pair of proposed improvements to the Davison County Farm located south of the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Justin Dammann (Daw-man) is the individual who leases the farm from the county utilizing the farm's pasture for cattle. Dammann says there are three trees, some of which have died, in the pasture that he hoped he could remove.
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman faces charges in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 20-year-old Madison Joenne Haynes turned herself into authorities Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for probation violation. Haynes was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $10,000 bond.
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah's fair on the square returns this weekend. This year's event features a day full of activities starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday with a bubble fun run. Other activities include a pedal tractor pull, a magic show, water balloon fight and music by Phil Vandel band. The...
