‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 5 Reactions

Chris and Andy talk about the news that a Game of Thrones Jon Snow sequel series is in the works and what that could look like (1:00). Then they talk about the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi (13:23) and the exciting new chef show The Bear (33:40), before Chris is joined by the star of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White, to talk more about the show (45:10).

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO