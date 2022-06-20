‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 5 Reactions

Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are all here to give their takes on the wildly anticipated season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi (05:58). They also discuss the final act for Reva and may come next (40:02). Later, They also discuss the backlash to a controversial issue of What If ... ? featuring Miles Morales as Thor (70:45).
Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz join in anticipation of the new season of HBO’s Westworld, recapping the good and the bad of the first three seasons, and breaking down everything you need to know before Season 4 begins. If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld,...
Chris and Andy talk about the news that a Game of Thrones Jon Snow sequel series is in the works and what that could look like (1:00). Then they talk about the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi (13:23) and the exciting new chef show The Bear (33:40), before Chris is joined by the star of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White, to talk more about the show (45:10).
Bill, Sean, and Joanna react to the first two episodes of FX’s The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges. The crew breaks down Bridges’s impressive performance, his Hollywood longevity, and where this show ranks among the best shows of 2022. Plus, why has FX not made this show more known to the public yet?
In this episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman come together to discuss the cultural significance of The Wendy Williams Show, which ended its 14-year tenure last week. In their discussion, Amelia and Juliet examine Wendy’s rise to fame as well as her most iconic (and controversial) moments.
THE VIEW ratings have declined after fans vowed to boycott the talk show and demand host Whoopi Goldberg be "fired" for her "tone deaf" comments. Whoopi, 66, has faced backlash with fans over her controversial comments in recent months.
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the pandemic has affected movies, live TV, streaming, and music. They break down the disappointing opening weekend for Pixar’s Lightyear and how it may foretell the future of moviegoing, a dip in TV viewership across the country, the future of showrunner megadeals, and the music boom of the 2020s.
In June 1982, moviegoers were charmed and terrified, respectively, by two of the most celebrated alien movies ever: Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Forty years later, we’re celebrating their legacies. Welcome to Alien Day. The sidekick is a well-established literary convention dating...
Sean and Amanda break down Lightyear, the one new movie in theaters while a whole bundle of new movies are streaming at home right now, and what that tells us about the state of the movie business. Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins. Producer: Bobby Wagner. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
In June 1982, moviegoers were charmed and terrified, respectively, by two of the most celebrated alien movies ever: Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Forty years later, we’re celebrating their legacies. Welcome to Alien Day. Earlier this year, Marvel confirmed that the fourth...
