ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

See deputy rescue animal most people avoid at all costs

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deputy Nate Jacobson of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

Related
WDIO-TV

Homicide suspect could be in northern Wisconsin

The search is on for a homicide suspect wanted in Eau Claire County. The sheriff's office said that 36-year-old Philip Novak is wanted in connection with the death of Eddie Banks, 46. A passerby found Banks' body in a ditch on June 16th in the Township of Clear Creek. It...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota man dies after being pulled from waters of Pelican Lake

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the waters of Pelican Lake on Sunday. The victim, 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield, was pulled from the waters after going for a swim off a pontoon boat, deputies say. Despite efforts from people on the boat and later first responders, Hinch was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERRIFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
wtvbam.com

Indiana woman injured in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash

NOBLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman from Kendallville, Indiana was injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Rierson Road south of Whipple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says 30-year-old Shelby Lynn Acker lost control in the curve on Rierson Road heading north. They say the...
KTLA

350K California rainbow trout to be euthanized after bacteria outbreak

Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two construction workers killed in a trench collapse in St. Paul last Friday have been identified by family and friends. Bob Brandtjen and Jeff Jeanetta were working at an apartment construction site when a trench they were in collapsed around 3 p.m. Friday. By 4 p.m., rescue crews revealed that their efforts had become focused on recovering the victim bodies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At All Costs
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO
UPMATTERS

Over 30 beagles surrendered to Wisconsin Humane Society

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – More than 30 dogs and puppies living in confined, unsanitary conditions in a breeding facility were recently given up and transferred to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). According to the WHS Green Bay Campus’ Facebook page, the Humane Society of the United States sent the beagles...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Collision in Pepeekeo detours traffic on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Highway 19 at the 10-mile marker in Pepeekeo due to a vehicle crash in the area At around 4:30 p.m. police said the crash closed Highway 19 and will require a detour of traffic for three hours. Traffic is being detoured through Old Mamalahoa […]
PEPEEKEO, HI
wabi.tv

72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River

NEW CASTLE, NH (WMTW) - Multiple agencies responded to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said that a 72-foot yacht caught fire in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth, NH Fire Department, which supported...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CNN

Opinion: What gives DeSantis an edge over Trump

With all the speculation about whether -- and if so, when -- Trump will announce his candidacy for 2024, there is another big question facing the GOP, writes Julian Zelizer. Is Trump in the best position to win the Republican nomination?
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy