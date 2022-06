During the waning days of the campaigns for Governor and U.S. Senator, I received an inordinate amount of correspondence lamenting the outrageous, demagogic, disingenuous, negative ads, especially on television. The frustration can best be summed up by a thoughtful writer’s comments, “Steve, it is sad with all the issues we need to face in Alabama (health,education, infrastructure) we continue to dumb down our elections. I found the Kay Ivey ads revolting and racist.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO