Robert Stewart has beaten former State Sen. Hank Sanders, who was trying to win back his old seat in the Alabama Legislature. Stewart, a 32-year-old tax policy lobbyist in Selma, beat Sanders by a margin of 56% to 44% in the Democratic Party runoff. In the May 24 primary, Sanders had finished on top of Stewart 45% to 30% in a race that had two other candidates.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO