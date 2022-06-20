ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets recall Dominic Smith

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAUEg_0gGRknP500
New York Mets have recalled first baseman Dominic Smith (2) from Triple-A Syracuse. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With teams cutting their pitching staffs down to 13 on Monday, the Mets announced that they have recalled first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse and placed righty Seth Lugo on the paternity list. Another arm will have to be sent out once Lugo returns from the paternity list later this week.

Smith was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the month after struggling through limited playing time and publicly acknowledging (when asked) that he would prefer an opportunity to play every day — be it with the Mets or another club. He is found more of a rhythm down in Syracuse, logging regular reps and hitting .266/.347/.438 with a pair of homers, five doubles, an 8.3 percent walk rate and a 16.7percent strikeout rate in 72 plate appearances. Smith absolutely tore through International League pitching for the first two weeks after his demotion, though he is fallen into a 3-for-24 skid over his past five games.

That’s a far cry from Smith’s 2019-20 form, when he was one of the NL’s best all-around hitters, posting a combined .299/.366/.571 slash with 21 homers in 396 trips to the plate. However, it’s also markedly better than the numbers he produced in 2021 while playing through a small tear in his shoulder (.244/.304/.363) or earlier this season in a heavily limited role (.186/.287/.256).

It is possible this will be only a short-term move for Smith, as there is still no clear path to regular playing time for him on the big league roster. Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte are one of the game’s most productive outfield trios, while Pete Alonso is enjoying some of the best production of his career at first base. J.D. Davis is hitting .339/.391/.452 over his past 20 games, mostly operating as the Mets’ designated hitter. One could argue in favor of Smith seeing regular DH work and Davis taking playing time from the struggling Eduardo Escobar at the hot corner, but Escobar was generally hitting fine before falling into a five-game hitless slump — and Davis’ defensive shortcomings are well-documented.

Ultimately, a trade of some sort seems like the most straightforward path to uncluttering the corner infield/designated hitter mix in Queens, with Smith or Davis standing as the most obvious possibilities to change hands. That said, there is no pressure for the Mets to make an immediate move, and Smith could simply be optioned out again if the Mets want to add some more defensive versatility than he brings to the table. Both Smith and Davis have multiple minor league options remaining, meaning they can be freely optioned this year and next. It is a relatively expensive pair of depth options to carry when there isn’t clear space for both on the 26-man roster — Smith is earning $3.95M, Davis $2.76M — but payroll issues of that nature are less concerning to the deep-pocketed Mets than to other clubs.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels star Shohei Ohtani reportedly seeking record average annual salary

Back in January it was reported that the Angels and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani had yet to engage in long-term extension talks. In his latest piece, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Angels had “informal discussions” with Ohtani’s representatives late in spring training that may hint at what the hybrid player’s next contract looks like. Specifically, Ohtani’s camp indicated that any contract would have to award the reigning MVP a record average salary, currently held by Max Scherzer with an annual $43.3M salary courtesy of the Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees release former Gold Glove defender Ender Inciarte

The Yankees are releasing outfielder Ender Inciarte from his minor league contract, reports Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune (on Twitter). He’ll hit the open market and seek out additional opportunities elsewhere. Inciarte signed with New York over the offseason, hoping to crack the big league roster after a...
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#International League#Nl
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets to select veteran reliever Tommy Hunter

The Mets will soon be adding veteran reliever Tommy Hunter to their roster, according to Michael Mayer of Metsmerized. A specific date of his promotion hasn’t been specified yet. The 35-year-old Hunter is a veteran who, once he gets into a game, will have pitched in each MLB season...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox sign Dan Winkler to minor league deal

The White Sox have signed reliever Dan Winkler to a minor league contract, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. He’ll step onto the Knights’ active roster in hopes of earning his way to the big leagues. Winkler opted out of a minor league deal...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves release veteran reliever Nick Vincent

The Braves have released veteran righty Nick Vincent from their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, per the transactions log at MiLB.com. The 35-year-old Vincent inked a minor league deal back on March 20. Long one of the game’s more underappreciated relievers, Vincent has pitched at least 12 1/3 innings in the...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates promote IF prospect Liover Peguero

The Pirates have called up infielder Liover Peguero up from Double-A to the active roster, per a team announcement. Tucupita Marcano was placed on the COVID-related injured list, in the corresponding move. The somewhat unexpected promotion may be simply a late reaction to Marcano’s absence, as noted by Kevin Gorman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Shogo Akiyama, Ian Krol opt out of minors deals with Padres

Outfielder Shogo Akiyama and relief pitcher Ian Krol have each triggered opt-out clauses in their minor-league contracts with the Padres, reports Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune (on Twitter). The players’ respective transactions logs at MLB.com indicate both have been released, suggesting the Friars declined to add either to their MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins win arbitration hearing against C Jacob Stallings

The Marlins won their arbitration hearing against catcher Jacob Stallings, as first reported by the Associated Press. That sets his 2022 salary at the $2.45M figure submitted by the team rather than at the $3.1M that Stallings and his representatives. Acquired in an offseason trade that sent righty Zach Thompson...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners recall outfielder Justin Upton

The Mariners have recalled Justin Upton before Friday's game against the Angels. Utilityman Sam Haggerty has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Upton, who signed a one-year deal with Seattle last month, is in position to make his M’s debut Friday against his former team. Upton...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres' Manny Machado diagnosed with ankle sprain

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado was removed from Sunday's game after suffering an injury. In attempting to beat out a play at first, Machado landed awkwardly on the bag and immediately collapsed in pain, eventually requiring help to depart the field of play. Despite appearing to be quite a gruesome occurrence on video replays, the Padres announced that X-rays came back negative, announcing the injury as a left ankle sprain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy