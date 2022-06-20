ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Afford A Stanley Cup Final Ticket? Here Are The Best Places To Watch The Avs Chase The Cup

By Ben Warwick
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – If you have a case of Avs Fever but can’t make it to the games, there is no shortage of places to watch the Avs chase the Cup.

(credit: CBS)

Team-sponsored official watch parties are happening at Ball Arena and the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus. Admission to the Tivoli Quad at 900 Auraria Parkway is free. There are huge screens which will show the game and food and drives from Tivoli Brewing will be sold on site. There will also be opportunities to win Avalanche gear and team-signed items. For more, check out the Avalanche’s website .

If you want the stadium experience, there will be watch parties at Ball Arena again for the Stanley Cup Final away games. Tickets are $20 each, up from $10 for the Western Conference Final, and can be bought here . Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Concessions will be sold at the arena and shops will also be open. All proceeds will benefit Kroenke Sports Charities.

DENVER, CO – (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McGregor Square has hosted large watch parties on the plaza for each game. Tom’s Watch Bar serves as the official watch bar for the Avs playoff run, and the game will be on many of their hundreds of television screens.

Blake Street Tavern, Highland Tap & Burger, Brooklyn’s, Number Thirty Eight, Sports Column, Stoney’s Bar & Grill, and View House are among the several other sports bars that are hosting watch parties for the games.

