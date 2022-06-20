ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Arena, CA

Fourth of July weekend is a big deal in Point Arena!

By LIZ PERILLAT
sonomacountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth of July in Point Arena is our biggest celebration of the year. Here’s the schedule. You’re welcome to join us. Point Arena Independence Festival Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, 2022. Our town hosts fireworks and a music festival at the pier, a hometown...

www.sonomacountygazette.com

ksro.com

Possible Dry Lightning Wednesday and Thursday for Sonoma County

There’s a chance of thunderstorms and dry lightning in Sonoma County today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service is tracking monsoonal moisture moving toward California from the desert southwest. The NWS says the chances of lightning hitting the Bay Area are low, but enough to prompt a warning of near-critical fire danger. A hot first day of summer will give way to another warm day. Santa Rosa has an expected high of 91-degrees today.
US News and World Report

26 Top Sonoma Wineries to Visit

Northern California's Sonoma County is a dream destination for wine and food lovers. The area's diverse geography and multitude of microclimates provide an optimal environment for producing world-class, terroir-driven wines and bountiful local foods. Sonoma is home to more than 425 wineries and nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards that span 19 American Viticultural Areas from the Pacific Coast to the Mayacamas Mountains. In addition to wine tastings, many of these top Sonoma wineries host special events like dinners and live music performances. Read on to learn more about the delicious wines and inviting atmospheres offered in Sonoma's wine country.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County airport on track for record daily flights, passengers flown

Total passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport increased in May compared with a year ago, according to the latest figures. Airport Manager Jon Stout said the regional facility this summer will be operating as many as 19 flights three days a week, and is on track to potentially have 21 daily flights on the schedule several days a week in September and October. That would be an all-time high for the number of daily flights.
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hells Angels Members Convicted of Murder

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.
mendofever.com

Shots Fired, Cited And Released in the Field – Ukiah Police Logs 06.21.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Receiving $7.7 Million Towards Housing and Services for People Experiencing Severe Mental Illness and Substance Abuse

The following is a press release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom:. The nation is experiencing a mental health crisis. Today, California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, including for those who are living on the streets. The latest funding will help Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal, taking a new approach to homelessness and taking stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need.
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Contained]Hayfield on Fire in Potter Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 7:25 p.m. indicated a hayfield was on fire in Potter Valley on the 9700 block of East Side Potter Valley Road. As per the Incident Commander at the scene, the field itself is a “green pasture of hay” and where the fire had grown to 1.5 acres in size.
East Bay Express

Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
crimevoice.com

Mendocino County man charged with reckless fire burning

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-17-2022 at approximately 11:48 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of illegal camping with a warming fire at the site. The fire was observed by neighboring residents in the 5600...
kymkemp.com

Clearlake Oaks Man Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06/19/22, at approximately 0010 hours, Amanda Arney was walking eastbound on the south shoulder of SR-20, west...
CBS San Francisco

Helicopter used to rescue man injured in fall from cliff on Mendocino coast

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A man injured in a fall from a cliff Sunday morning on the Mendocino County coastline was rescued by officers in a helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.Multiple agencies responded to an 11:30 a.m. report of a possible cliff rescue, including from the sheriff's office, the Redwood Coast Fire Protection District in Manchester in Mendocino County, and another helicopter from Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services.In route to the scene, sheriff's officers learned that the incident had changed to one with a man with a likely broken leg who was at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove.The helicopter used a 100-foot line to lower an officer to the scene, and a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to assist the patient, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.The helicopter lifted all three from the beach to safety in a nearby parking lot. The REACH helicopter took the patient, who was not identified by authorities, to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
NBC Bay Area

Former North Bay Chiropractor Gets 10-Year Sentence for Molesting Child Patients

A former Santa Rosa chiropractor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison more than five years after he was convicted of molesting patients between 2012 and 2017. Darius Bunyad, 41, of Petaluma, was sentenced Monday by Judge Dana Simonds after a jury in 2017 found him guilty of committing six counts of felony sexual battery by fraud and multiple additional misdemeanor offenses.
SANTA ROSA, CA

