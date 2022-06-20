ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tina Lawson Is Business-Ready in Lace Suit & Hidden Heels at DesignCare 2022 Gala

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJs8y_0gGRh1QD00

Click here to read the full article.

Tina Lawson made the case for sharp suiting while in Los Angeles at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare 2022 Gala. The event, which benefits the HollyRod Foundation, honored Taraji P. Henson and featured fashion designer Sergio Hudson.

To celebrate the occasion, the mother of Beyoncé posed with husband Richard Lawson and Holly Robinson Peete at RJ’s Place in a black lace suit. Her set included swirling floral lace panels across its sleeves and bodice, as well as sharp lapels. Further elevating Lawson’s outfit were long pleated trousers, as well as a matching lace-trimmed  top with a deep neckline. The costume designer’s look was complete with sparkly gold post earrings.

For footwear, Lawson’s shoes were not visible beneath her suit’s long trouser hems. However, it’s likely the star opted for a set of platform-soled pumps or strappy sandals with high heels , similar to pairs she’s worn on past red carpets.

When it comes to fashion, the “Destiny’s Style” author goes bold. Lawson prefers suits for a business-worthy look, as well as flowing off-the-shoulder gowns on the red carpet. For footwear, she can be spotted in towering platform, wedge and peep-toe heels featuring metallic hues or prints. Lawson is also an iconic figure in the fashion world, having designed all of Destiny’s Child’s costumes during their tenure and later launching fashion brands House of Dereon and Miss Tina in the 2000s.

See Beyonce’s style through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Drinking a Cocktail, Mary J. Blige’s ’90s Dance Moves Go Viral in Heels With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Mary J. Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs get together you know it’s going to be a good time. Diddy recently sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video of himself and the “No More Drama” singer at what appears to be a house party. In the TikTok uploaded on Diddy’s account, the Hip Hop powerhouses show off their best dance moves as they swayed from side to side and...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Holly Robinson Peete
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Glows in Green Flowing Dress While Expecting at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace Concert to Start

Click here to read the full article. Pippa Middleton took a seasonal spin on pregnancy style for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the Queen’s 70-year-reign. Middleton made an appearance during the event’s Platinum Party at the Palace, held at Buckingham Palace, to witness a performance by Jax Jones on Saturday. The sister of Kate Middleton, who’s expecting her third child with husband James Matthews, arrived in a green dress for the occasion. The elegant gown featured lightly rounded long sleeves with flounced and smocked cuffs. Giving the dress a breezy bohemian element was a high flounced neckline with a...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Launch Queer-Inspiring Clothing Line

Actress Niecy Nash and her wife, musician Jessica Betts, are living their “Betts Lives,” as they would say — out loud and unapologetically in love. Now, the couple is encouraging others to live their best life with a limited edition line of apparel and accessories named Betts of Both Worlds. Boasting merch that speaks to your soul, this collection aims to help you tell your story freely while wearing a label that speaks your truth.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution Keeps Turning Heads

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. When it comes to the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star’s fashion aesthetic, Curry leans towards garments that have an edgy appeal like a dress with a slit, while also finding comfort and balance in glittery catsuits that all have a special flair. Even when she’s not on red carpets, the chef can be found wearing slouchy loungewear, printed separates and intricate tailoring that shows off her ability to be versatile no matter what the occasion calls for. On the footwear front, Curry sticks to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#Lace#Suiting#The Hollyrod Foundation#Rj S Place#House Of Dereon
defpen

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts The ‘Plan B’ Video

Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Blue Ivy reps mom Beyoncé with her look for basketball game with Jay-Z

Blue Ivy got it from her mama. Beyoncé’s 10-year-old daughter sat courtside at Monday’s NBA Finals on Monday, watching the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics alongside her equally stylish rapper dad, Jay-Z. While Beyoncé didn’t join for the family basketball date, Blue still repped her superstar mom with her outfit choice. The mini Ivy Park model wore a “Brown Skin Girl” T-shirt ($30) from the “Crazy In Love” singer’s merch collection. Blue joined Beyoncé on the Grammy-winning track, and even won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards for her contribution to the tune. The mini...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Upgrades Miu Miu’s Peekaboo Briefs in ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Suit & Pumps for ‘Lightyear’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer brought an edge to “ladies who lunch” style this week while doing press for “Lightyear” in London. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film, which comes out on June 17, alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While posing during the movie’s press circuit, Palmer wore a full Miu Miu outfit. Her ensemble included a pastel yellow button-up jacket with a silver collar that was coated in crystal embroidery. This was paired with a matching miniskirt, including a hem and waistband covered in the same sparkling detailing....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

134K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy