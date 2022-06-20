Tina Lawson Is Business-Ready in Lace Suit & Hidden Heels at DesignCare 2022 Gala

Click here to read the full article.

Tina Lawson made the case for sharp suiting while in Los Angeles at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare 2022 Gala. The event, which benefits the HollyRod Foundation, honored Taraji P. Henson and featured fashion designer Sergio Hudson.

To celebrate the occasion, the mother of Beyoncé posed with husband Richard Lawson and Holly Robinson Peete at RJ’s Place in a black lace suit. Her set included swirling floral lace panels across its sleeves and bodice, as well as sharp lapels. Further elevating Lawson’s outfit were long pleated trousers, as well as a matching lace-trimmed top with a deep neckline. The costume designer’s look was complete with sparkly gold post earrings.

For footwear, Lawson’s shoes were not visible beneath her suit’s long trouser hems. However, it’s likely the star opted for a set of platform-soled pumps or strappy sandals with high heels , similar to pairs she’s worn on past red carpets.

When it comes to fashion, the “Destiny’s Style” author goes bold. Lawson prefers suits for a business-worthy look, as well as flowing off-the-shoulder gowns on the red carpet. For footwear, she can be spotted in towering platform, wedge and peep-toe heels featuring metallic hues or prints. Lawson is also an iconic figure in the fashion world, having designed all of Destiny’s Child’s costumes during their tenure and later launching fashion brands House of Dereon and Miss Tina in the 2000s.

